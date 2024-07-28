Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign From July 29 - August 4, 2024

Lovely love songs and delightful dates! The energy this week, between July 29 - August 4, 2024, is all about embracing love in the small moments instead of looking for the grandest gestures of commitment. But before we look at the love horoscopes for every zodiac sign, here are the general love messages for everyone.

Firstly, with the Moon transiting from Taurus to Leo this week, the focus of love now will be on how your needs are being met and whether you are able to meet the romantic needs of your partner or date. If either part of the equation is left unfulfilled, the whole experiment will fail, and the chemistry between you will not thrive. So make sure to communicate clearly and not be shy about what you want. That's the key!

Also, the energy over the weekend will be extremely potent for matters of the heart. It's because we have two important transits happening on August 4. There's a New Moon in Leo on that day, along with Venus moving out of Leo to enter Virgo. So, what are you waiting for if you haven't planned a love ritual to manifest your desires? Seize the opportunity that's here for you!

Weekly love horoscopes for July 29 - August 4, 2024:

Aries

Best day for love: July 29

Aries, the energy of love for you this week is all about being still and patient. Treat your heart right and be aware of the changing dynamics between you and the one you are entangled with. As long as you remain grounded within, you will always know what to do and how to bring your partner on the same page as you. Just make sure you are not ignoring any red flags!

The key to love for you will always be to be your own best friend. How else will you know who's compatible with you and who is taking up space meant for your true soulmate?

Taurus

Best day for love: August 3

Taurus, this week you are encouraged to be more open-hearted and loving when engaging with someone romantically. It does not matter whether you have done this before or not or if you are usually stoic or not. You must find it within yourself to step out of your comfort zone or change a routine that is becoming stale or staid.

The key to love for you this week is to speak from your heart and say sweet things. It doesn't have to be contrived. But it definitely needs to come from somewhere genuine and true. You will see sparks fly when you do.

Gemini

Best day for love: August 2

Gemini, the energy of love for you this week has a watchful quality to it. If you are waiting for someone to change their mind about you, you are urged to move on and find fresh ground. Love cannot be forced. But if you put yourself out of your comfort zone and seek new spaces and look for new people, you will discover that you were only being held back by the fear of not being good enough.

The key to love this week is to recognize that negativity will find its way back to the source, whether it's a negative belief about love or envy of another's relationship. The same applies to anyone else who may have done the same to you.

Cancer

Best day for love: July 29

Cancer, the energy of love this week will flower slowly for you. You will feel its stirrings at the beginning of the week, but then, as the week progresses, incredible things will start to occur in this arena. Just be open-hearted and embrace the flow. A brand new adventure awaits!

Also, the key to love for you this week is to be courageous. So speak from your heart and follow your heart, too. It won't lead you astray. As long as you don't ignore red flags, you will find your bliss.

Leo

Best day for love: July 30

Leo, the energy of love this week is of steady quality for you. If you are in a committed relationship, expect only the best. Your partner will come through for you when you need them, and so will you when they need you. For singles, this energy is a bit dicey. You may benefit more from focusing on other priorities this week.

The key to love for you this week is to engage with your sense of humor and let it bring joy and heartfulness into your life. Is a trip to the comedy club on the cards? Only you can know.

Virgo

Best day for love: July 31

Virgo, the energy of love this week urges you to be selfless but not to the point that people take advantage of you and your heart in love. There's a fine line to walk here. You are also urged to set healthy boundaries and keep practicing saying no when you need to. To love does not mean to sign up for no personal space at all.

This week, the key to love is to recognize red flags and blatant incompatibility. When someone tells you who they are, believe them. That means if they say they don't want commitment, move on. Or if they say they are not loving and romantic, don't stay if that's a definite need for you.

Libra

Best day for love: August 1

Libra, the energy of love this week is easy and sweet for you. As long as you know yourself, you will find great conversations and adventures in the blink of an eye. Just remember: you and your partner or date don't have to agree on everything. But when it comes to fundamental principles and values, if there's a mismatch, it will eventually lead to problems.

Also, the key to love for you this week is to lean into good manners and allow it to create something beautiful between you and your love. After all, love, manners, and respect always go hand-in-hand in the most beautiful relationships.

Scorpio

Best day for love: August 4

Scorpio, this week's love energy is hidden behind the veil. You may not experience something significant in this arena. Or, if you do find yourself attracted to someone (or vice versa), they may not be the right person for you.

Don't ignore red flags! The key to love for you this week is to know that being playful and real life are different things. If someone takes a joke too far, you must trust your gut on it. Dangerous games in love only feel thrilling for a short while.

Sagittarius

Best day for love: July 30

Sagittarius, the energy of love for you this week has a sweet quality to it. Let your inner child come out and play. After all, romance is not just about bodily intimacy. It's also about forging a heart connection with someone through shared experiences, hobbies, and creative adventures. If you feel safe around someone, you will know you have found the right one.

Also, some of you may literally meet your soulmate this week. So watch out for any extraordinary experiences or eye gazes across the room that simply... click.

Capricorn

Best day for love: August 3

Capricorn, the energy of love for you this week is sweet and sensible. You are encouraged to think about the long term now and not worry about the reaction of the one you are romantically entangled with. True compatibility will always reveal itself when you discuss marriage, children, healthcare, retirement, and so on and so forth. Hidden incompatibility will become obvious, too.

The key to love for you this week is to remember that on a planet of 7.5 billion people, the concept of a soulmate is more about who is willing to show up in a relationship and actually make an effort and not about the initial spark that may fizzle out after a little while.

Aquarius

Best day for love: August 2

Aquarius, the energy of love this week is daring yet deep. You will find yourself in the most intriguing situations and meet intriguing new people. If you are in a relationship, this will apply to you and your partner, too. Sometimes, to spark new life into a relationship, you need to get out of your comfort zone.

Also, the key to love for you this week is to not just look for excitement but also long-term potential. Can you imagine yourself starting a family with the person you are with? Even if it's a fur family of pets and not actual children, do you feel loved enough to want that?

Pisces

Best day for love: August 1

Pisces, the energy of love this week is silent as a grave. It's almost like you are on the verge of a breakthrough or a setback. Your decisions will decide which of the two is part of your future. So don't ignore red flags, and definitely don't sabotage yourself! Now's the time to transform with love and let it show you new facets of yourself.

Also, the key to love for you is self-care at this time, especially if you have recently experienced heartbreak or trauma from bad relationships in the past. Find yourself, and you will find your soulmate, too.

