One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 27, 2024

We have a Quarter Moon on Saturday, zodiac signs, which brings a sense of urgency to horoscopes on July 27, 2024. Quarter Moons are wonderful moments when we can seriously consider our lives direction.

Astrologers call Quarter Moons crisis points because they are one week between a new or a full moon. Since we are just one week away from the New Moon in Leo, it's time to think about what we need to do to shine the brightest in our lives. Let's see what else is in store for us, according to the tarot.

Learn what your tarot horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on July 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Not all that glistens shines, Aries. You might want certain gadgets and trinkets because they promise to make your life easier. Remember, the more you own, the more things you have to manage.

Ask yourself if the cost of buying something is really worthwhile. Follow the 24-hour rule. See if you want the same item tomorrow. Do your research.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Good health is available to you, no matter where you are now in your physical life. You can start small. Do some research on what will work for your body type.

Explore how to make room for a daily walk or cooking in your schedule. Progress takes time, and you will find what works for you when you prioritize wellness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You have to make a decision, but maybe you're putting it off, hoping it will make itself. Taking a stand is uncomfortable, especially if you're a gentle-hearted person who doesn't like to draw attention to yourself. But this tarot card says you've held off for long enough; the time is now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You wish you could be so much ahead than you are right now. Are you comparing yourself to others? Comparison culture can cause you to think that you should be much further alone, but the truth is that you are living life at your own pace.

Don't be hard on yourself or super judgmental about your progress. Things happen as they are meant to, and you are doing great as you are!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Back in the dating scene? When you get into a relationship, you want to feel close to the person you are getting to know. This tarot card reveals that any level of superficiality will turn you off.

Rather than pretend it doesn't bother you that a person is inauthentic or wait to see if they will change, speak up. Pay attention to your feelings; if you can 'just tell' that the relationship isn't what you need, consider moving along.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You are resourceful and quick on your feet. This day may bring a slew of unanticipated surprises — some inconvenient and others highly unwanted.

The good thing is that you can handle whatever situation you face. You have a sharp mind, and if you focus on the logical side of your situation, you'll figure out a solution easily.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You are so loyal and dedicated, Libra. When you're all in, you do your best to help others and be their 'ride-or-die.' Because of this side of your personality, you must be careful who you entrust your loyalty to.

If a relationship is new, allow some time to pass before going all in. Get to know the people you plan to entrust your faith to; be sure that it's a good working relationship that's mutually beneficial for all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Do you want to start a family or give birth to a better future than your past? This is a fruitful time for you. If you want to have a child, now is the time to take good care of your body to prepare it for pregnancy.

If you're hoping to grow a career, start laying the foundation to become an expert in the field by going to school and studying your subject extensively.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Someone isn't being forthright with you in some way. Their dishonesty may be rooted in fear or self-doubt. While there's never a good reason for lying, realize that a person's attempt to hide something from you may not be about you.

Ask questions when you confront the problem. See if you can get to the bottom of the problem; check the details in case it's difficult to get to the facts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Many factors can contribute to financial instability, including the economy, inflation, and work uncertainty. Money problems — even the thought of them — can create worry and stress.

What steps can you take to help make these fears less impactful? Can you create a budget or track your spending? Read up on financial tips and learn more about how money works.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

Be careful, Aquarius. Someone may be having a tough time, and their negative energy can be hard on your spirit. Instead of changing someone's mood to make them feel better, focus on your happiness.

Create space. Find things to focus on in your world. See where you can divert your time and energy. Rather than get pulled into something you can't change, put your energy into your own life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Good friendships don't just happen, they form over time with effort and lots of thoughtful consideration.

When friends seem to be less involved or distant, ask why. When was the last time you made a memory together? Why not schedule some fun time to create new ones?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.