Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 26, 2024 — Chiron Retrograde Begins

This Friday’s horoscope brings fresh insights! For the next five months, Chiron retrogrades in Aries. Chiron is known as the medicine healer who gives us the healing balm to heal our wounds.

As Chiron is in the sign of Aries, themes around self-acceptance, identity, and conformity could be illuminated to help you work through any of these patterns within your psyche. Let's explore how this change affects your daily horoscope this Friday.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 26, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

During this time frame, you may be able to think beyond limitations and see how there are different parts of your personality that you still have yet to explore. This transit could crack you open to see more of your creative potential. You may ask yourself, ‘How can I let go of my fear of making choices go against the status quo?’

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

During this cosmic period, you can greatly heal things from the past that make you feel you can’t claim the person you’ve grown to be. Sometimes, when the past hangs over us, we can feel stuck, as if we haven’t yet shed an old version of ourselves, and at the same time, we don’t feel comfortable stepping into the shoes of who we are.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This is a wonderful time to heal any feelings of being left out or overlooked in your friendship circle. If you have had any experiences in the past where you felt rejected, you may have shrunk into yourself and hidden from making anyone truly know who you are, which may be making you feel more isolated. It’s time to purge these inner voices that keep you from sharing yourself with those who want to know your deeper parts.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is a time for you to heal any wounds around stepping into leadership and truly claiming your desires for success. You deserve to succeed, but make sure your goals aren’t superficial. For example, success could impact your industry with your unique approach rather than just public appraisal. How do you currently define success? Reflect on whether this definition aligns with your true values and aspirations. What changes can you make to redefine success in a way that brings you more fulfillment and joy?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Think about what inherited beliefs about the world and how you see yourself in it have been conditioned by your upbringing and family culture. We are all unique individuals with different life experiences, and sometimes, we may clash with certain things we were brought up to believe. How have your life experiences clashed with the beliefs you were raised with? How can you honor both your individuality and your upbringing?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is a good time to check how much you own your sexuality and how you channel your Eros in your day-to-day life. Your sexuality and sensuality are a part of your identity, so if any areas of shame may be inhibiting you from truly being confident, this cosmic phase can help you work through these deeper wounds. Ultimately, you may feel more powerful than ever and incredibly magnetic.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What part of you is waiting for closure from past connections? Perhaps you can’t step into your new levels of growth recently because parts of you are still intertwined with people from the past. Sometimes, we have to forgive others without hearing from them, as it can give us a sense of peace and acceptance so that we can move on and imagine new love stories for ourselves.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

These cosmic energies can help you uncover your lack of confidence within your work so that you can showcase your gifts and talents without constantly doubting yourself. Perhaps you may have been knocked down about your work performance or felt overlooked in the workplace, which has affected your self-confidence. What steps can you take to focus on your strengths and validate your own worth independently of others' opinions?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

No matter what age we grow into, we’re always connected to our inner child. So, if you’ve been taking life a little too seriously lately, it’s time to make more space for play. Our inner child can often speak to us in small ways. For example, if we have anxiety about something, then maybe it’s your inner child that needs to be comforted to understand that there is nothing to fear.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can clean up any karmic patterns regarding your family legacy to heal generational patterns. You may notice certain emotional patterns that may be influenced by your upbringing so that you can let go of unhealthy emotional feelings that may be keeping you from making choices that could bring your life more joy. What generational emotional patterns have you noticed in your family? Reflect on how these patterns have affected you and your relationships. What steps can you take to heal these patterns and create healthier emotional dynamics for yourself and future generations?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to think about what helps you feel emotionally connected to your inner world and what may be hindering that connection from your identity. Feel comfortable in your own skin and in your authentic way of self-expression. The energy of this transit can help you transmute insecurities about how you show up in the world and allow you to heal wounds of your identity.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a great time to feel comfortable in your own skin and in your own authentic way of self-expression. The energy of this transit can help you transmute insecurities about how you show up in the world and allow you to heal wounds of your identity. Think about the ways you outsource your self-worth, whether in material things or how much you try to help others prove your value. When you identify these patterns in your psyche, you can finally break the chain of destructive choices.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.