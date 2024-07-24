What Each Zodiac Sign Should Really Know About July 25, According To A Tarot Card Reader

We have a few mental and emotional adjustments to make this Thursday, and both are due to the Moon and Mercury entering new signs. The Moon will leave Pisces and will travel through aggressive Aries. The Moon in Aries is often described as irritable, short-fused, and a bit testy when it coms to patience. We can feel a little less tolerant of long-term work projects. This is the time to complete small tasks quickly and cross off items on our to-do list that can be completed in short bursts.

Mercury, the planet of communication and thinking, will enter the analytical landscape of Virgo. Mercury is home in Virgo, so we may feel more resolved, calm and peaceful during this time. We are also flexible when it comes to decision-making. This is good news if you have to work with a team on a new project or have some decisions to make that require compromise.

Let's see what else the day's tarot horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on July 25, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

This is your reminder to think before you act, Aries. Some things seem appealing but ultimately don't align with your goals or the life you want to live.

Your actions matter, so before quickly giving in to anything, assess what might come from it and if it's something you want to do, with the end results in mind. Self-discipline will allow you to live the life of your dreams!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Storms are known for their destructive reputation, but they can also present the opportunity to build something that can withstand the trials or test how firm a foundation is.

When walking through hard times, you are welcomed with a beautiful opportunity to grow in courage, joy, and hope that reaches beyond happy circumstances. The rain might be what you want the least but need the most, Taurus. Embrace what it has to offer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your unique qualities are strengths to those around you, Gemini. Today, you are empowered to own your traits and embrace their value. This can look like showing up authentically and unapologetically. This is a great time to project the wisdom and clear judgment you hold.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are being surged with renewed energy and motivation, Cancer. This makes for a great time to try new things, tackle new adventures, or take action to reach your goals.

Life is too short to keep to the same old things; there are new territories to be explored. It may be time to expand when you find yourself bored or in a rut.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

The newness you long for may be a thought away, Leo. Your thoughts have immense power, and the key to living your life differently may not require things to change physically but a shift in your mentality.

Though you may feel caught in some feelings or thought patterns, your mind has the beautiful ability to adapt. You can inch closer by getting more intentional about the thoughts you water. You may not be able to control what rises in your mind, but you can control what you do with them, whether or not you choose to ponder on or believe them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

It's time to lavish your nurturing qualities onto others, Virgo. You are full of love, and beautiful things happen when it's extended to others. You may feel you need to do something extravagant to impact the people around you positively, but all you need to do is be yourself wholeheartedly and embrace your strengths and kindness!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

The way you speak to yourself matters, Libra. This is a great time to assess the nature of your inner voice. It may be natural for you to lean toward a more harsh, hyper-critical voice. However, you are worthy of so much more! This is a great time to practice self-compassion, acceptance and empathy. Talk to yourself like someone you love, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's a great time to build firm foundations in your life, Scorpio. Right now, you are encouraged to lean into stability and build good habits and belief systems.

Get down to the root, and create a soil where things can flourish in your life. It may seem to be hard work now, but it's much easier to establish a foundation from which beautiful things can grow than having to constantly cut down things from a basis that isn't good.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You may feel gloomy right now or exhausted from maintaining a toxic positivity perspective. You are encouraged to meet yourself where you are and lead with acceptance.

The first step to moving in a new light is to acknowledge where you are now and what you might need. Don't run from the emotions, however uncomfortable they might be. The sunshine you are looking for may be found by directly addressing your struggles.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

You may not be as constricted as you think you are, Capricorn. Your mind may be prone to wander the same boundaries or patterns, but there may be a wholeness beyond that for you to explore.

The world is your oyster, and change is just a thought or action away. Today, you are motivated to see things from a new, wider perspective and challenge old thoughts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It is a beautiful time to practice gratitude for what has happened in your life and what hasn’t. All of it is leading you to exactly where you need to be. Protection is all around you, Aquarius, even when seemingly nothing considerable is happening. Today, thanksgiving can help you celebrate both the presence and absence of things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You have beautiful, soul-nurturing qualities within you, Pisces. However, these traits of strength — like love, tenderness, and compassion — often require opening the heart and recognizing that softness isn’t weak; it often requires more strength.

It can be easy to grow cold and give up; it takes a greater kind of beauty to believe in and pursue goodness. Today is a great day to practice opening up your heart and extending grace and compassion to others and yourself!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.