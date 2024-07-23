How The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign Improves On July 24, 2024

It’s normal to have fears arise in a romantic connection, but it’s important to remember not all fears are real. While the day's astrology can heighten energy and anxieties, what you’ve been through in the past can also affect how you feel about the current situation.

As the Sun in Leo aligns with retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on Wednesday, July 24, it’s important to practice your own healthy coping skills and remember there is no need to have a pivotal conversation when feeling so heightened. Practice taking deep breaths today. Take time alone if necessary, and allow yourself to express your feelings without making it your partner’s responsibility to alleviate them.

The more you can hold space for how you feel without necessarily acting on them, the more secure you will feel within yourself – and your relationship.

Here's each zodiac sign's love horoscope for July 24, 2024:

Aries

Don’t let yourself go down the wormhole of fear today, Aries. Your partner isn’t interested in someone else, nor do they have a long line of suitors.

They are simply going through a quieter phase where they are trying to figure out their feelings and are actually worrying about how you feel about them. Instead of just being in your head today, try to plan an active activity with your partner, like a hike, which can help you get rid of that excess energy and enjoy time together.

Taurus

You are enough, dear Taurus. Just because your partner may be going through their own process right now, doesn’t mean that it’s because you aren’t what they want. But you need to feel like you have enough for yourself instead of looking for that validation from them.

Try to take this time today and practice affirmations, journal if you need and try to save any important conversations for a later date when you are feeling more confident.

Gemini

While not all fears are warranted, sometimes what you fear, Gemini, is being found out for what you are actually doing. Some of your choices may not have been on the up and up recently, and now you’re afraid that you’ve been found out.

While it may be more your guilty conscience rather than reality coming through today, it could still serve as a wake-up call to reflect more on your choices and if you really are moving in the direction of love.

Cancer

You are important, dear Cancer. You matter and you are worthy of everything that you are seeking because it is possible. Don’t let yourself get too hard on yourself today about never being loved in the ways you want, or even feeling like you’re going to be alone forever.

Your mind is playing tricks on you today, and only you can help yourself. Try to get out into nature or take a bath to help care for yourself in the ways you need – and don’t forget to remind yourself how loved you already are.

Leo

It may feel unnerving to accept your own truth today, Leo, but that doesn’t mean that you’re on the wrong track. You’ve had a recent wake up call in terms to the kind of relationship and love you really want, but it seems like you’re still getting comfortable with this new truth.

Don’t dismiss what has recently come to the surface, and instead practice holding loving space for yourself. It may be best to hold off any conversations when you are feeling more confident, but so spend time reassuring your partner it’s not them.

Virgo

Your partner is as invested in this relationship as you are dear Virgo, but in being paranoid that they’re not, you’re creating your own problems. If you are in need of something tangible, like a date night, or quite night in, then express that.

But any fears about your partner being interested in someone else or even fears they’re plotting their escape you should wait to discuss as tomorrow you may likely feel completely different.

Libra

While it is healthy to try to strive toward a more secure attachment with your partner, sometimes anxiety is your intuition letting you know that something is off.

Instead of just thinking this is your issue to deal with, try to honor any anxiousness and see if there is validity to how you’ve been feeling. Don’t waste time gaslighting yourself when you might be on the brink of a breakthrough.

Scorpio

You are not confined to a certain life, Scorpio. It may seem that you have no choices or even that you just have to suck it up and deal with it, but that is only a story you are telling yourself.

Try to become more aware today of those types of stories and how they impact your overall life. What you tell yourself is eventually what you live, and if you want more for yourself, then you must stop believing it’s impossible.

Sagittarius

Your relationship will change when you change how you approach it, Sagittarius. But there is a fear that if you are truly honest with your partner, then they might leave or no longer be that presence of support for you.

You can’t keep your partner around by withholding the truth or simply not wanting to be alone. Try to reflect on your feelings and get certain of what you actually want, and then approach your partner knowing that a relationship can only work when both people choose one another.

Capricorn

There is no reason to fear that things are going to end up like before, Capricorn. Just because certain relationships turned out a particular way before doesn’t mean they are destined to now.

You’ve grown and changed, and as long as you are confident in your own presence, you can recognize that these fears may be more wounds than reality. Try not to make any big choices today and instead focus on what is so good within your connection.

Aquarius

You’ve had so many thoughts about the longevity of this relationship, Aquarius, but have actually said very little to your partner. The only way you will know if this relationship can grow into what you need it to be is to be fully transparent and honest with your partner, regardless of how they might feel once they hear it.

By keeping so much to yourself, you’re actually making this process work, so try to engage in an honest conversation today. It might just save your relationship.

Pisces

Still waters definitely run deep, mysterious Pisces. While you tend to keep a great deal to yourself, even if you don’t always intend to, it doesn’t mean that you don’t need to start opening up more.

Your partner genuinely isn’t confident about how you feel or your level of interest in the relationship; as much as you may think you’ve been open about it, you’re still holding a great deal back. Try to put your thoughts into words and genuinely let your partner know how much you care; in this case, it will make all the difference.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.