One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 22, 2024

We closed the door to Cancer season with the Full Moon in Capricorn, and just as the Moon rushed into Aquarius, the Sun entered the sign of its exaltation — Leo. This is a wonderful time in our lives.

We are ready to embrace the fullness of summer. It's time to see the brighter side of life, no matter what you face. It's also a great time to search for opportunities with bravery and courage. Let's look at the cards to see what else is in store for each zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Are you trying to make a big change, but life seems to get in the way? Consider the rule of threes, and see blocks as protections in your life.

Perhaps you aren't going where you think you ought to be because there's a reason for you to remain where you are now. You may feel mentally ready for a big jump in a new direction but remain open to the lessons you're meant to master now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

A long day can be hard on your imagination, especially when working on a new project for personal pleasure after work. You may need a change of pace before pivoting from analytical activities into your mental creative space.

Go for a walk or take a jog. Visit with a friend or if you're a musical person, sing, dance or play a few songs on your personal instrument. You will figure out what works for you, and then it's rinse, wash and repeat.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is so sweet, but when you get comfortable, do you feel bored? This tarot card is a little warning, Gemini, to keep your attention on your partner and not let wandering eyes cause you to stray.

You don't have to cheat. You might just take your significant other for granted. Continue to do the things that brought you together in the first place. Have a life of your own, but remember the quality of a relationship is based on persistence and consistency.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You may be inclined to overthink a problem today. It's great to focus on solutions, but sometimes you need to set things down and relax. Some problems will not solve themselves, but that doesn't mean you can become overly focused.

Your brain will appreciate a little rest and relaxation. When you return to a situation to fix it, you'll feel refreshed and ready to make things happen.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

There are days when nothing seems to go right. When this happens, how do you respond? Do you crack a joke or make fun of yourself? Do you think about how you could be better and feel sad?

It's always a good idea to play out how you'll handle moments when life is hard. Put a little game plan in place that allows you to do something that helps encourage you when you feel low. You'd do this for a friend, so why not for yourself?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Time flies when you're having fun, and it also goes by quickly when doing lots of work. You may want to keep one eye on the clock so as not to accidentally miss any calls or appointments today.

It's good to remain focused with heightened intensity, but not to the point where you tune the world out. Keep the phone ringer on high. Set alerts so you see important reminders and emails. Stay hyper-diligent today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You're a smart cookie, Libra. You've gathered quite an extensive bit of knowledge, but there's always room to learn. You may think you've mastered everything in a particular area of your expertise, but be open to the idea that maybe there's more out there.

Remain curious. Ask questions. Try to see the world and your work with fresh eyes. Teach someone who is just learning and consider becoming a mentor. You may be surprised by how you learn from a newbie just entering the field. It may be fun for you, too.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

They say when a Scorpio enters a person's life, everything changes, and today, you may be the catalyst that helps people grow and improve.

How you organize your life and approach problems may be helpful to a friend, family member or even a stranger online. Be willing to share your knowledge. Whatever you do today, try not to be a gatekeeper of information. Help others out when you can.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

All work and no play is the mantra for the day. You are busy as a bee this weekend, and you may feel like you can't be bothered by fun or social activities. This could be short-sighted, though, Sagittarius. Make room for balance. Squeeze in some pleasure. Don't be afraid to put yourself first, no matter what the day needs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It's sweet to wait for a friend to catch up with you, but the day can get away from you, and suddenly, you both have missed out on what you wanted to do. This tarot card reveals holding on can be to your detriment. It's foolish to put your life on hold for too long. Set a deadline, and if they pass it. No hard feelings. Go out and have fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Are you feeling tempted to do something you know you should not? The desire to do what you know isn't right for your body or mind can grow stronger than you can fight it.

Make a list of reasons why a decision isn't going to get you where you want to be. Discipline and self-control are things you need to develop, and it requires being strong when you feel weak. It's never easy, but you can do it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can hurt each other's feelings without trying. You may overhear a hurtful statement, and even though it's not you under attack, it causes you to feel sad to witness it on someone else.

You're not the type to quietly observe. Corrections you make can be proactive but remember to use softness to avoid adding negative energy to an already tense situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.