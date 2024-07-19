July 20, 2024 Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign — Mars Enters Gemini

Mars has now moved into Gemini.

Written on Jul 19, 2024

The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 20, 2024 AlxeyPnferov from Getty Images Pro, Be Keronyart Images, artists4love, Kakasoto, Strike0 from Getty Images | Canva Pro
So many things are happening right now, and with Mars entering a new sign, it's time to enjoy diversified thinking. Gemini is the twin in the zodiac, and with Mars being in this sign, you’re likely going to be quite busy, trying to be in two places at the same time. 

This is a wonderful time to get lost in your hobbies and anything that brings out your inner child.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope on July 20, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

You may be more inclined to enjoy good debates that can help you consider new lines of thought and break apart rigid attitudes and beliefs. 

At the same time, it may ignite some heated conversations that challenge your stance, showing you where you may need to be more well-informed, which might trigger your competitive spirit just a little!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

You may be more interested in thinking about how to make more money differently. As Gemini rules your house of finances and resources, you may be more motivated to go after opportunities that come your way instead of waiting for them to come to you. 

It’s important to remember that not all opportunities are of equal value, so make sure you read over the finer details before you sign anything on the dotted line.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

You may feel a huge boost of motivation, so if you’ve been spiraling through a bout of procrastination, this is a wonderful time to pick yourself back up and dust yourself off. 

At the same time, you may be more unusually social and meet some kindred spirits that are of like mind. Just be mindful that you’re not over-socializing to avoid responsibilities, as it can come back to bite you later.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

You may be moving a little slower practically, but you may think about things quicker. Your subconscious will speak to you about steps you need to take that may scare you a little, but these steps could play a massive part in your own expansion. 

If you feel confused about what direction to take, reflect on your current path. What lightbulb moments of inspiration have you had lately? Consider your passions, goals, and the opportunities that excite you. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Where have you been stalling on working on your long-term vision? If the vision once felt blurry, you may now be able to connect the dots that you couldn’t see before. 

Follow your curiosities like breadcrumbs, as they are the little nudges toward your destiny. You are co-creating with the universe, and the only assignment you need to do is to believe in yourself and what is possible for you in this life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Expect some action in your career, so if you’ve been applying for new jobs, you could receive some traction and have multiple choices to pick from. As long as you stick to your working values, it’ll be easy to spot which company or enterprise is right for you. 

Don’t overthink the process; go with your gut. Most importantly, remember that sometimes, it’s not the most glamorous jobs that make us feel the most fulfilled.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Travel is in order, so if you’ve visited the same bars and cafes, it’s time to switch it up. New places, new faces. By venturing out of your comfort spots, you open yourself up to connecting with a different scene. 

This change could freshly stimulate your senses and bring you into a more diverse range of thought and experiences.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Your assignment for today is to take account of your desires, yearnings, and promises. What have you given your word to lately? 

This is either a time to recommit to them or to break ties with them. If it doesn’t make you feel more empowered, stretch, and challenge you to become more refined in your own self-mastery, then you have to do what feels right for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Your relationships are about to get a lot more dynamic. You may either fall on one side of the scale, where you feel more drawn to get closer in your connections. 

You may want to exit stage left and find your own sense of freedom and autonomy — especially if you’ve been feeling stifled recently. In romantic relationships, for eroticism to thrive, there has to be a delicate balance between togetherness and distance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

You might find yourself juggling different projects, which may challenge your sense of comfort and stability, but it could be exciting, nevertheless! 

It’s temporary, and sometimes, we have to switch gears to challenge ourselves and discover new ways of working that may actually reinspire us in some way. There’s always a hot new digital tool that could help streamline your working process, so go and have a search on the World Wide Web.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

When was the last time you put your creativity into action? Sometimes you might be plagued with questions about whether it will work out. 

This time around, don’t spend too long thinking about it. By the time you get to it, you could have been halfway there if you just took the plunge as soon as you felt the creative nudge. Invite a collaborator to the table, and you might just conjure up some magic.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Home and family life could be more active than usual. Others may need your attention and your time, which could throw your own schedule off. Just be mindful that you take care of your own essential tasks first before you offer to help. 

Additionally, this is a great time to have some dinner parties paired with great conversations with the people you love, as you’re more likely to socialize at home than on the dance floor in the club.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

