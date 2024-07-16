One-Card Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 17, 2024

We are inquisitive on Wednesday. The Moon is in thoughtful Sagittarius, and the Sun is in Cancer. We are filled with awe about the future and desire to learn more. The tarot card for each zodiac sign provides a glimpse into the day. Let's see what's in store.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading reveals for you on July 17, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot cards: The Hermit

You can trust and depend on yourself so much that when you hit a wall, you forget you have a big friend out there who can (and wants) to help you. Ask the universe for what you need. You don't even have to be formal about it. The universe hears whispers in your heart and knows every thought or word you speak. So, invite the conversation and get things moving.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot cards: Temperance

You can be patient, but then there's that side of you that roars like a lion when you are pushed too hard. Today, the impatient beast within awakes. You have to pull back when the tyrant within urges you to make a big decision without thinking. Put the brakes on. Go slow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot cards: Judgement

You are wise; when you know you need to do things right, do it that way. Don't delegate your brain to someone else. A friend may sound compelling and convincing as they tell you what you 'ought to do.' The main person who knows what is best for you is you. Listen to your inner voice. It will steer you in the right direction.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot cards: The Magician

You can figure a problem out. You might feel slightly over your head when working out a problem; that is normal. It's part of the human experience. Running won't make things better. But determining you will work on your situation until it's totally fixed is the way to go. You are stronger than your troubles, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot cards: The World

Some people have to work on their luck to create it. You may not be born with a lucky horseshoe; however, you have a lot of desire and passion for what you need. So, applying that energy in the right direction can make wonderful results. You may be surprised that your results are even better than what happens to individuals whose talents seem to be natural, but they don't have to work as hard as you do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot cards: The High Priestess

You are the motherly voice of reason to a friend this week. You have that nice, kind, nurturing nature that helps people feel l loved. You might not be the one who brings milk and cookies to a home, but you don't have to be. A hug can be a wonderful way to communicate that you love others and are there when they need you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot cards: The Fool

When the door of opportunity swings open, you are ready to rush right through it. You may disrupt the harmony in your life when you suddenly shift your attention. People may not like the idea of this new you. However, they don't have to. It's your life to live.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot cards: The Sun

Each day is a gift you have to open. You have a chance to savor the moment and really capture it in your mind. You can find pleasure and beauty in the little things each day, from a beautiful rainbow to the laughter of friends. Count your blessings, and make this moment count.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot cards: The Hierophant

Old, restrictive things are not what you hold dear to your heart. Religion may fall under this category, and so might government or rules that don't make sense. Today, you can be an ally to whatever cause you align your ideologies with. You can write letters, make phone calls, and show up to help the underdog's voice get heard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot cards: The Star

When you help others, something happens within you. You feel needed and seen by the world around you. You see that your problems are smaller compared to others. You realize how connected everyone in life is, and being helpful can give you a reason to feel positive and optimistic. Show up today, and be a warrior who gives and shows kindness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot cards: The Tower

You can tell when something is not right. So, you're inclined to try and fix the problem. You might prefer to address matters with an open mind and heart. What may surprise you is how small and easy to resolve a situation can be, especially when approaching it from a helping and less assertive standpoint.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot cards: Strength

Your courage and positive energy may surprise you. This tarot card lets you know you possess everything you need right now to improve your life. You may feel weak or not in control; however, even in moments where situations appear greater than your resources, you are a winner.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.