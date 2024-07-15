One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 16, 2024

Psychic and intuitive energy happens in a flash, and that may be what we need on days when the Moon and Sun are in water signs. The Moon will transit through the darkness of Scorpio, where our emotional reach extends into our subconscious realm. The Sun is in Cancer, encouraging a retreat from the daily grind to hear our inner voice. It's a day for insight and realizations. Wonder what this day may have in store for you?

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 16, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is on your side, Aries. It takes courage to act on your beliefs and to do things according to your inner principles. The universe always rewards courage. Today, when you act in faith, don't be surprised when the good things begin to flow in your direction. You're going to reap the benefits of authentic living. Life is going to be so good.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You can be a stickler when it comes to the facts. Today, you may find yourself acting a little rigid when it comes to change. It's not going to happen on your watch, at least not without the stamp of approval first. Today, you're likely to want things to remain the same until you've fully vetted a game plan.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You've got something up your sleeve to make success happen. This isn't a day to feel discouraged, no matter what happens. You will figure out a new angle if you need to. You won't allow failure to stop you from reinventing yourself or your strategy. Your mindset is sure things will work for you no matter what.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe can be super kind and generous, and then there are times when life feels unbearable and difficult to understand. You've endured the cruelty of curses and the beauty of blessings. These are the lessons of wisdom you are meant to share with others. Be open about your story. See how many lives you touch.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Put a smile on your face, Leo. This is an amazing day for you. You have a lot of great energy coming your way, and most of it, you've created for yourself. You will continue to have the power to create your own luck and make whatever dream you desire happen.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Who is rushing into something? You can try to save a friend from getting hurt or making a mistake or allow them to learn on their own. Either choice is not easy. Consider what you would want someone to do for you, if they were in your shoes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You may not consider yourself to be religious, but spirituality is something you can appreciate. This tarot card indicates a deep desire to connect with your higher power. Spend some time in peace and quiet. Journal. Allow yourself to think. What problems do you need to process? Ask the universe to show you the way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're about to see how beautiful a love match made in heaven can be. If you've been through some tough times in the past, this may feel unreal and hard to believe. If you're in a new relationship, it may seem too good to be true that you've found someone to match your energy. Either way, enjoy the beautiful life you create for romance to bloom.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble happens to everyone, but not all problems can easily be planned for. You may feel blindsided by a few mishaps that take place today. But remember, your ability to be flexible is a strength. Use it to help you navigate the problems you face now and really admire that you're naturally inclined to be a survivor.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're a tenacious leader who rarely allows yourself to be defeated. Your roll-up-your-sleeves attitude works well for you. You can improve relationships with decision-makers at work or in other projects you plan to launch. If you have a partnership or relationship that needs to be rebuilt, this is the time to do it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is hard to resist, especially when you have been thinking about an item you've wanted for so long. You can find the stamina to remain patient. You don't have to give in just because you want something now. If you know that later your financial circumstances will be much better, then you can wait. You've got this.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are always sad, and because of your sensitive nature, you may mourn them more deeply than you reveal them to others. Today, take the time you need to process your feelings. Write what you feel in a journal if it helps you to process your thoughts. Talk over your disappointment with a friend. It's much better to let yourself cry. Don't hold back if that's what you need to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.