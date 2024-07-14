One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 15, 2024

Tarot cards tie our sensitivity to the energy around us together so we can make sense of how we feel. Some of us are in a place where we can't stay in the same condition, so change is needed. Others may need to double down where they are and find a way to make things work. On July 15, 2024, we feel tension in the air, and to know what this means for each of us personally, a single tarot card reading often helps. Let's see what the cards say.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope on July 15, 2024 will reveal.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It is a great time to press into your strengths and get mindful of your mindsets, Aries. There can be beauty and opportunity in straying from the path well-walked. This card encourages you to take the less explored trail, which can begin with your perspective.

You can stop the rampant cycle of comparison and focus on the unique things occurring in your life. Don’t be afraid to deviate from trends if they don’t align with you, and focus on forming a foundation of unchanging truths. You’ve got this, Aries, and what sets you apart might be the thing that gets you far.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Just like any other season, hustling has its place. Sometimes, you must direct your attention to working and building up something. However, this card can serve as a reminder to enjoy the benefits of your labor. In this period, you remember what is important to you and do not get lost in it. If you are not recharging periodically while you work, you will eventually find yourself at zero, burnt out, with no choice but to rest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

What inspires you, Gemini? It is a beautiful time to identify and retreat to those spaces. Whether it is the online world, getting into a museum, surrounding yourself with good people, or even immersing yourself in nature, this is a great time to return to those sources again.

You may find the rejuvenation you didn’t know you needed or the muse to get your creativity going. You don’t need to wait until your energy or inspiration is completely depleted to fill up again. In fact, it might be better not to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You have been working hard, and a timely invitation may be coming your way, Cancer. While working to reach your goals, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, ask questions, or even consult with a mentor.

Your strenuous effort to advance will pay off. People can see your discipline and drive, and they are admirable. In reward for your efforts, you may be met with a proposal of some kind.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

There are many ways of life available to you, Leo. This card encourages you to do what you can to create a life of abundance, happiness and warmth. You might have little control over external circumstances, but focusing on what you can control may be where the gold is. Things like your thoughts, beliefs, gratitude, attitude, and choices.

This is a great time to be a friend and work on building relationships with like-minded people. Building a community of support is possible, and you all can propel each other to success.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You may have a relationship with the potential of love and harmony, whether romantic or platonic, Virgo. This is a beautiful time to free yourself from your fears and explore what it may entice.

The key, however, can be coming from a place of wholeness and not dependency. This is a great time to release superficial things, and get to know each other on a deeper level, for who both of you are. A deeper sense of connection can be built when you focus on the friendship and understanding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress - Reversed

Doubts and fears will often present themselves time and time again, but you don’t need to water them through your giving attention. What you water grows, Libra.

Watering doubt in your mind may breed anxiety and confusion. However, pouring into truth, love, and faith can allow you to feel more abundant in your life, and your path clear. The first step may be identifying these things when they pop up in your mind — the truth face or beliefs behind your thoughts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands - Reversed

Do not worry, Scorpio, in the end, things will be resolved and conflicts will come peacefully to an end. This is a great time to use your discernment and intuition to decipher how resolutions should be made in your situation. It may be requiring you to stay persistent and fight. Or, it may not be worth the aggravation, and the wise thing to do is give up and move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

The only constant in life often is change, Sagittarius. This card signifies unexpected events may come your way, or endings occur sooner than you anticipated. Though change can be scary and painful, this card also serves as a reminder that it is not purposeless.

The storms may shake your world, but they can also reveal what is a real and true foundation and what might be false. Simultaneously, watering new things to grow. It welcomes you to release and trust. Even if it is dark and cloudy now, know that things are ultimately working for your good, and this hardship doesn’t write your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Doing things rightly and well can bring you much satisfaction, Capricorn. This card encourages you to build joy in your relationship with work. You can do this by approaching it from a place of gratitude and empowerment rather than a burden.

During this time, you may also focus on putting your hand on things that feel purposeful to you. Enjoying your work can have much to do with what you are working on. Take note of what feels fitting and fulfilling for you, and do what you can to multiply that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Realizing what you don’t want to grow in your life can be just as important as focusing on what you do want to water, Aquarius. This is a beautiful time to dive into reflection and note what is taking energy and goodness from your life and how you can deprive it of its power; often, it's through withdrawing your attention or participation in it. Likewise, notice the energy and joy givers and nurture those things. You have the power to build a life you love to wake up to, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

When you combine your goals with your fierce determination and strength, beautiful things happen, Pisces. This is the time to take control of things in your life and not hold back.

Focus on intentional action instead of being passive. Do the things that may be hard at the moment but are ultimately rewarding, like showing up for yourself, setting boundaries, and practicing discipline.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.