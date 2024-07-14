The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 15, 2024

Check your horoscope for July 15 insights! The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer for just a few more days. With the Moon in fellow water sign Scorpio, we are at a place where decisions need to be made.

Sometimes, you have to do something you’ve never done to open new doors. Sometimes, you have to break into new horizons without having a map, with only a creative impulse to light the way. Sometimes, you have to shift your perception to see more opportunities and abundance circling around you.

Life is a video game; what player mode are you running on?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Check in with how your foundations are giving you freedom or if they feel like they are stifling your creative agency. Sometimes, we need to be disciplined and consistent with our plans, but if they are no longer producing similar results, then we know that an adjustment is needed somewhere.

It doesn’t even have to be difficult; make it a game as you figure out new solutions. Put on your lab coat and get your alchemy equipment on your desk.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today is an incredible day to engage yourself in different spaces. You may be invited to events out of the blue today, which can inspire you to take action. You may be more spontaneous than usual during this time frame and even end up in unexpected places.

Something primal and instinctive is being awakened within you, so don’t let your mind get in the way of your senses. Your inner animalism is the oldest intelligence there is; trust what you’re picking up on and do what’s required.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you may have random thoughts that trigger impulsive behavior that may take you by surprise. You may be more distracted than usual, as your mind is unusually stimulated during this time. In fact, you might even feel like you’re ready to tackle some old tasks that you may have put to the side, but you know you’ll feel much better if you just tick the mundane tasks off.

What are the first steps you can take to begin tackling one of these old tasks? Break it down into small, manageable actions. How can you make the starting point less daunting?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to step outside your cocoon, even if you have made the coziest bed den and homemade snacks. You’ll likely want to be here, there, and everywhere; just do your best to keep up with your feet.

Before you decide on a new plan of action in terms of your goals, give yourself a chance to experiment, as you could have a breakthrough moment that could change the game and make you believe that it’s not about how hard you work; it’s actually how much efficiency and innovation you can infuse into it. Your instincts are crystal clear; don’t doubt them now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The inner rebel in you might just break out of old traditions and rules in your workplace that you feel are stifling your growth. Now, I’m not saying that it’s a good idea to send out a company global email stating how much you disagree with their working ethics, but I will say that if you feel that it’s time to let your voice be heard, then do it with some integrity and style.

Don’t let anyone back you into a corner, but beware of the risks involved. Do it with your eyes wide open.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It’s so easy to sleepwalk through life and forget to check in with ourselves if we still believe in the things we ‘believe in.’ Whether that looks like how your industry works or your spiritual philosophy elevates your life, it’s time to review how your beliefs dictate what doors you open and what doors you don’t.

This could be a game-changer that could shift your worldly direction, as this transit only happens once a year.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Did you know that you can channel rage and anger into something productive? If you’ve been feeling some rage bubble up underneath the surface, don’t just sit and stew in it; actually use it. Emotional mastery can help you alchemize even the most volcanic or uncomfortable feelings if you put effort into finding your center.

Take some deep breaths and locate where you may feel these uncomfortable emotions. Pick a creative medium and make some art out of it, or if the art supply store is too far, let your journal be your safe space.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Healthy, thriving relationships need a comfortable level of both intimacy and freedom to thrive. Intuit what you need and communicate what makes you feel good. This is a great time to understand and practice your boundaries within relationships to maintain your sense of individuality and freedom.

When there isn’t new life to grow in the relationship, perhaps things are a bit too close for comfort, and taking some time away to get on with your own hobbies and passions is the best medicine the connection needs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If your exercise schedule has fallen to the wayside, then expect a boost of energy to wake you up out of your slumber. You might feel like Popeye the Sailor man (seriously), so take it easy and ease yourself back into fitness rituals.

At the same time, your schedule might be a bit wacky, with unexpected deadlines or last-minute opportunities where you have to decide on the spot whether you’re all the way in or all the way out. Listen to your instincts before you sign on the dotted line.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Whatever you do today, remember you’re a goddess incarnated and place pleasure and joy on your altar. Don’t give to work more than what it demands, as something timeless needs some tending. This timelessness is how you connect to your body and your senses.

Build trust with your body, and make some space and silence in your life for it to speak back to you. The wisdom is in the subtlety and the mystery woven into your senses. Let go of the questioning of the mind and be here now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your cool, logical mind may be thrown off course, which is actually a good thing. It’s time to get into your heart so that you can master your other instinctual senses to unlock new ways of being in the world. In fact, you might feel a call coming from inside the house to work on a passion project that fell by the wayside.

Either way, take advantage of the insights you may receive, which can help you heighten your creative impulses. How can you incorporate mindfulness or body awareness practices into your daily routine to better tune in to your body’s signals?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

How do you allow your voice to be heard in the room? There are so many ways in which we censor our voice out of fear of social exclusion or feeling like our ideas are a bit too unconventional to be understood.

The cosmic energies ask you to be brave and courageous to let your words be visible in the world today, as it could change someone's outlook on the world, and when you do, your people, your soulful kinfolk, can find you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.