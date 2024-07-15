What Each Zodiac Sign Can Intentionally Manifest July 15 - 21, 2024

The week begins with the Moon in Scorpio on July 15 setting the stage for the power that the Full Moon will bring later in the week. The Moon in Sagittarius on the 17th helps us get back on our feet, especially when it opposes Jupiter. Mars in Gemini makes a triumphant entrance on July 20, bringing us excitement and a love of learning for the next several weeks.

When the Full Moon in Capricorn gives us a spark of its power on July 21, it can either be a period of clarity or an ambitious discovery for our path ahead. With such a strong and beautiful shift in energy over the last several weeks, the Full Moon in Capricorn on the 21st may feel like familiar territory because it allows us to revisit the stories we created. Now, we get to see the results and understand the purpose it has brought to us on a collective level.

Advertisement

Here's what each zodiac sign will be able to manifest starting July 15 - 21, 2024:

Aries: Reflection

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r

Another potent Full Moon this week will have focused once more on themes relating to your career and ambitions. You may ask yourself how you are nurturing your goals during the Sagittarius Moon. Use that period to reflect on how far you have come and where there is room for further growth.

Advertisement

With Mars also changing signs, you can brainstorm to get to where you desire. It can be an era now where you will prioritize your dreams since you feel unstoppable.

Journal prompt: Have your career or vocation goals shifted since the last Full Moon? Have you felt more prepared to take on new challenges?

Taurus: Healing

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

As the Full Moon returns to give you new insight, it can be a transit filled with a lot of discoveries from your dynamics with others. Reflecting on your learning experiences and the direction in which you want to take your career or creative path will be an effect of the Full Moon transit. You will be reminded of what you have learned from others and how those lessons can allow you to transform your philosophy — a time to connect with your words and enhance those communication skills.

Journal prompt: How have other people influenced your new philosophy? What topics have inspired you, and how are you planning to progress and continue on your learning path?

Gemini: Clarity

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You have a big week ahead with Mars entering your sign and the Full Moon in Capricorn bringing back new grounds for you to explore. It is your year to see what brings you happiness and joy with the new steps and plans utilized to get to where you want to be. Mars will allow you to feel much braver and more confident in your responsibilities.

You are learning valuable material during this Saturn transit, including how to work efficiently. A result of these teachings could be that you may see yourself becoming more patient. Setting the stage now comes easier because you have the plans and focus to get to where you desire.

Journal prompt: Discuss your hopes and dreams during this Mars transit. How will you get to where you desire? Are you nurturing those friendships with friends and colleagues?

Advertisement

Cancer: Blossoming

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Your season continues to help you blossom into a new and more empowered version of yourself. Another Full Moon in your partnership house may reveal the truth about your relationship energy and the focus you want to bring to it. It is your period to heal and appreciate the lessons you have learned.

However, you know that you can trust your heart if you desire to grow your existing romantic connections or find something new. As Mars enters the darker corners of your chart, this can be a good time to reflect on your plans and goals.

Advertisement

Journal prompt: What are you not willing to tolerate in relationships? List the qualities that make a good partner for you. How would you like your relationships to blossom?

Leo: Awakening

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Setting the stage for greater things now with the Full Moon allows you to get to know yourself and see your strengths and talents. The transit is pushing you to rediscover your potency and what you can make come to life. There can be plenty of support from others now, especially with Mercury in your sign, making you an excellent leader and problem solver. All eyes are on you now as we prepare to enter a new era when the Sun enters your sign next week.

Journal prompt: What valuable lessons have Cancer season brought to you? Has this been a period where you could recharge? What do you expect to learn when your season begins?

Virgo: Beauty

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The Full Moon will allow you to see the ugly sides of relationships and beauty. If past relationships have left you feeling a bit jaded, the transit will help to allow you to see all sides of different experiences.

Saturn is thoroughly filtering your relationships, and now that the planet has retrograded, you will feel more aligned with your goals for all romantic connections. You are evolving and understanding the partnerships you seek from others. The Full Moon serves as a progress report to see what you have uncovered and learned about the people from your past.

Journal prompt: Have you felt hopeful about romance? How will you focus on finding the beauty in yourself and around you during this Full Moon transit?

Advertisement

Libra: Fresh start

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Once more, the Full Moon in Capricorn centers on a story you have already heard a few times. You can see how your friends and family have helped you discover a lot about yourself. Discovering your path and reaching alignment will continue to aid you in finding the balance you seek and growth.

The transit helps you to reflect on your courage, understanding and patience. You can be very inclined during this transit to be there for others and show them support. Mars will make a trine to your sign, giving you motivation and a new direction to continue your metamorphosis.

Advertisement

Journal prompt: How have relationships brought you understanding and healing? Are you showing up for others during this time? How have you evolved at home and around family?

Scorpio: Self-trust

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

When it comes to finding your voice, you will understand that the transit has you ready to trust what you have to say without feeling doubt or shame. It is a period to tap into your imaginative side. Be more willing to breathe new life into your creative projects and take pride in your work. The Full Moon in Capricorn can serve as an antidote and healing remedy will help you move from past pains. You are also entering a new era where you will see how your diligence and patience can help you move mountains.

Journal prompt: Discuss a project you may have abandoned or are thinking about creating. How does the prospect of completing it make you feel? Will this project help you find yourself?

Sagittarius: Nurturing

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

With this potent transit happening once more, you may feel more comfortable taking a break or just reorganizing your home. Mercury in Leo will help you connect with new philosophies and ideals that will continue to empower you feeling empowered.

The Moon in your sign on 16 can feel loving and nurturing. Plant those seeds for new things to emerge for the next Full Moon. The Capricorn Moon will be a period where you can focus on your worth and your creative magic and reconnect with your talents. Nurture and build.

Journal prompt: What creative projects are you working on from home? How will you nurture yourself for the next several weeks? Have you given yourself the space to vent and feel your emotions?

Advertisement

Capricorn: Empathy

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Having another Full Moon in your sign will bring you another opportunity to dig deep and be honest with yourself. With the Scorpio Moon early in the week, it is easier for you to express your emotions to a partner and let them know how you feel.

When the Moon enters Sagittarius, it can feel like a period where your emotions can become confusing. Be patient and kind towards yourself as you navigate these waters. The Full Moon in your sign will allow you to understand your worth and to accept healing and love, especially if you have not shown yourself empathy.

Advertisement

Journal prompt: How has your social life been during the last several weeks? Are you interested in meeting new people? If so, what will you do to make it happen?

Aquarius: Happiness

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Themes from your Saturn transit may echo once more during this Full Moon in Capricorn. You can utilize the transit to see the route you have pursued and the growth you have achieved over the last few years.

The Mars transit in Gemini makes you feel energized and open to experiencing new and engaging relationships. You are entering a period where your curiosity and love of learning may allow you to feel more happiness and success.

Journal prompt: What changes have you made to your schedule? Are you planning on spending time with others or opting to do things on your own? Discuss why.

Advertisement

Pisces: Evolution

acambium64 from Getty Images, Pri Patricio, anna-r | Canva Pro

As the Scorpio Moon starts the week, you can see how your confidence levels rise. The Full Moon will measure the value of your independence in Capricorn transit.

Try to explore what you can tolerate and what you are willing to change to elevate. The Full Moon wants you to be prosperous and remain true to yourself. Embrace this new version of you that has changed during Saturn’s stay in your sign. A reminder that you deserve the acclaim and success for all the time and effort you have poured into your work.

Advertisement

Journal prompt: Are you honoring your responsibilities? What have you learned about time management?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.