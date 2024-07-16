5 Zodiac Signs Who Experience Incredible Horoscopes On July 17, 2024

Choose yourself! That's the message for everyone for Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Because if you won't, then who will? It always starts with the self. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence — namely, Aries, Leo, Pisces, Cancer, and Capricorn. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to be mindful of their hidden gifts and strengths, too.

With Sun in Cancer standing out as the primary astrological benefactor, we are reminded that those who don't respect themselves or know how to set healthy boundaries cannot protect their loved ones either from similar situations. So it's an act of love to do right by yourself just as much as you do right by your dear ones. How would they feel if you did not take care of yourself?

Advertisement

Venus in Leo adds weight to this message by reminding us that the world is big and beautiful, with more cultural diversity in it than we can ever imagine or know. So don't let anyone tell you that you are not good enough for just being yourself, dressing like yourself, eating the food you eat, or even celebrating what you celebrate!

With the Moon in Sagittarius, your luck will shine on Wednesday if you believe you are lucky. So don't let negativity take root. If someone turns you down, respect their boundaries, but don't think that you cannot get a yes from someone else, especially in love.

Advertisement

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

1. Aries

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Doing the work that leads to sweet success.

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Aries, you are strong, powerful, driven, and wise. Don't forget the latter or dismiss it because of your age, upbringing, or other cultural factors. Your blessing on Wednesday is all about recognizing the good within you and channeling it into spaces where it can do good for you and the world combined. That's where sweet success resides!

Advertisement

Also, if you feel called to, now's a great time to work with crystals to hypercharge your intentions and manifestations. Just walk into a crystal shop and pick the ones that resonate deeply with you when you touch them.

2. Leo

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Participating in an mindful activity that brings focus.

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Leo, Wednesday's energy is big, bold, and bright for you! Don't waste this on fun and frolic, though. Channel your blessings into the areas of highest importance to you, and you will discover gold in the most unexpected of spaces.

Also, now's a great time to acknowledge all the blessings that Mother Earth has provided to you, whether that's food, clean air, a place to build your home, and so on and so forth. You can set up an altar, too, and make offerings of fruits and flowers to keep the positive flow of energies open.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Signing up for a sport or other type of activity that encourages fitness.

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Pisces, now's not the time to be skittish and let a brilliant opportunity slip you by. You must be your champion and cheerleader. Grab your destiny, and let it fly you sky-high!

You are also encouraged to be mindful of who you let into your personal space and where you spend the most time and effort in your life. The latter will benefit the most from your blessings, while the former will help you keep a sparkling aura and invite even more blessings into your life.

4. Cancer

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Finding a therapist or a trusted friend to form an accountability partnership

Best time of the day: 6 pm

Cancer, sometimes life can hand you lemons, but no one said you can't plant a few seeds and then shake down those trees! This is a metaphorical message urging you to look beyond the surface and find hidden blessings in the most unexpected places. For some of you, writing a memoir will help you turn your lemons into lemonade.

You are also encouraged to seek help and guidance from professionals wherever you can. A good therapist can truly change one's life and help us heal faster than we could have ever imagined possible!

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

stux from pixabay, graphixmania | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aquarius

Best area to focus on: Doing some type of a charitable activity

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Capricorn, the energy on Wednesday has a quirky quality to it that will rub against you the wrong way. Yet, you are on the best horoscopes list. Despite the difference in auric signatures, this blessing will revolutionize your life and show you where you had allowed yourself to stagnate and become dormant. Intense growth and positive transformations await!

Advertisement

Also, now's the time to ask yourself what your definition of the word “family” is. Do you give it to people willy-nilly, or are you more well-considered in your approach? The answer will make all the difference in the world!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.