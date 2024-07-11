The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 12, 2024

Venus in Leo is in opposition to Pluto in Aquarius.

Written on Jul 11, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 12, 2024 HebaSourani from Pixabay, Artulina, Yuri Manei from Pexels, anes-design | Canva Pro
Advertisement

Change is good. So when Venus speaks to Pluto, intense connections become just that much more incensed. Power struggles in relationships erupt. Lovers recommit to each other in an act of deep devotion. 

Because Pluto brings out the darker side of us all, the shadow of you and the other is visible in the light. This is an opportunity for relationship alchemy to heal and reveal what needs to come back into balance from within.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Today could be a significant day in terms of how you exercise power in your relationships. You’re able to uncover the dynamics in your relationships (particularly romantic bonds), which can help you address fears and insecurities that may be limiting how much you invest your heart and mind into your connections. You may ask yourself, "What part of myself fears intimacy?" or "What intimate experiences do I unconsciously crave?"

RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Family attachments can play a significant role in what we decide to go after in this lifetime. Today, you may shed family expectations of what they want for you, so that you can feel more free to listen to your own inner guidance. Either way, it’s a good opportunity to set some necessary boundaries regarding how you allow people in your life to have an opinion about your life choices. Supportive people sow words of wisdom; unsupportive people sow seeds of doubt.

RELATED: The Most Incompatible Zodiac Signs For You To Be In A Relationship With — And Why

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Today, you may have intense thoughts and feelings regarding different areas of your life. This is an opportunity to go deep and stay below the surface to retrieve extraordinary insights into who you are and the world at large. Find your inner center so that you don’t make any reactionary decisions. Master your ability to feel your emotions and understand their stories before you make a lasting decision. Ask yourself, "What grounding practices can help you pause and reflect before making a decision (e.g., taking a deep breath, stepping away for a moment, phoning a friend or mentor)?"

RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

When you accept yourself without judgment, you allow yourself to fully stand in your power and healthily detach from the inner critic. The inner critic will never fully go away, but we can actively change our relationship with it. When we lovingly detach from our inner critic, we can see that it only wants us to show up as the best version of ourselves. At the same time, it’s important that you challenge your inner critic so that you can strengthen your resistance to internalizing negative thoughts.

RELATED: The Astrology Match That Creates Long-Lasting Compatibility

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

This is a great time to see through anything that is superficial, as you want to get to the heart of the matter. You may experience a rebirth that allows you to surrender to the ebbs and flow of life and understand how everything is cyclical and each phase brings its own wisdom and lessons. To feel empowered, it’s important to remember that you can only have control over your actions, not anyone else’s. Distinguish what boundaries you need to know where you stand in your connections. If anything is confusing, this is the time to address it with conscious communication.

RELATED: How He Shows You He Loves You, Based On His Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Your unconscious is wide open, and depending on your journey with shadow work, your perceptions could either be incredibly sharp or nebulous. Either way, whatever you perceive today could have a significant emotional impact on you, and it may be more tricky to let go of any deep-seated feelings that a particular trigger could show you. One wisdom that could stem from these explorations is removing anything that is distracting you from moving more boldly into your purpose.

RELATED: Roasting The Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

This is an excellent time to think about what defines you. You may naturally find time to observe how you think and understand what you’re drawn to, developing a deeper relationship with the core of who you are. When you know who you are, you’re able to make more conscious choices about how you want to show up in the world, without being held to the standards and expectations of anything outside of you. Furthermore, you own your outlook on the world with more confidence and zeal. 

RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

This is a tremendous time to discover how you would like to use your power to positively influence the world. You may ask yourself, "What can I contribute to the world that will add value to the lives around me?" When we remind ourselves that we are a catalyst for change, we take our power back by taking control and responsibility for our actions. Address how you’ve been feeling before it turns into a disconnection in your relationships.

RELATED: The Most Powerful Zodiac Affirmations For Each Sign

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

During this time, you may reflect on the transitions and phases that have shaped your perspectives of who you are and your perceptions of life. This is a great time to break old mindsets and belief cycles that make you feel as though you don’t have agency over your life. You may ask yourself, "What beliefs are placing limitations on taking full ownership over the direction of my life?" or "What in my life needs space to grow without trying to control everything?"

RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

This is an incredible time to pay attention to what influences in your life contribute to helping you become your most authentic and unapologetic self. What adds value to your life? Who and what do you listen to that helps you make important decisions? When you begin to identify what makes the most profound impact on you, you find clarity to see what is healthily contributing to your life and what adjustments need to be made.

RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Related Stories From YourTango:
How To 'Cleanse' Your Moon Sign And Rid Yourself Of Burdensome Emotions
3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Self-Doubt & Find True Happiness On July 12, 2024
4 Zodiac Signs Will Receive Signs From The Universe On July 12, 2024

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

This is an opportunity for stepping into your power, healing from past relationship patterns so that you can learn how to surrender to the direction of your relationships. Relationships are an act of co-creation, and when we make space to go with the flow somewhat, we allow the relationship to organically grow. This time frame will help you to reframe your perspectives of the past so that you can truly step into the present version of who you are. You are not your mistakes, and to truly live in your power, you have to make peace with what has already passed.

RELATED: 6 Most Caring Zodiac Signs That Wear Their Hearts On Their Sleeves

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Today, you may have a deeper relationship with your inner instincts, which can help you get in touch with your deeper career desires. You’re able to dig into what you truly desire and start to craft a plan to achieve it. Your artistic lens is sharp, so this is an incredible day to receive visionary insights into how you can explore what you truly want from life. Always know you can have multiple visions, but today just focus on one. Imagine your life after achieving your vision. What does it look like, feel like, and mean to you?

RELATED: 5 Misunderstood Zodiac Signs Who Are Desperate For Some Compassion

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

Advertisement