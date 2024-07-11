The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 12, 2024

Change is good. So when Venus speaks to Pluto, intense connections become just that much more incensed. Power struggles in relationships erupt. Lovers recommit to each other in an act of deep devotion.

Because Pluto brings out the darker side of us all, the shadow of you and the other is visible in the light. This is an opportunity for relationship alchemy to heal and reveal what needs to come back into balance from within.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 12, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today could be a significant day in terms of how you exercise power in your relationships. You’re able to uncover the dynamics in your relationships (particularly romantic bonds), which can help you address fears and insecurities that may be limiting how much you invest your heart and mind into your connections. You may ask yourself, "What part of myself fears intimacy?" or "What intimate experiences do I unconsciously crave?"

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Family attachments can play a significant role in what we decide to go after in this lifetime. Today, you may shed family expectations of what they want for you, so that you can feel more free to listen to your own inner guidance. Either way, it’s a good opportunity to set some necessary boundaries regarding how you allow people in your life to have an opinion about your life choices. Supportive people sow words of wisdom; unsupportive people sow seeds of doubt.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today, you may have intense thoughts and feelings regarding different areas of your life. This is an opportunity to go deep and stay below the surface to retrieve extraordinary insights into who you are and the world at large. Find your inner center so that you don’t make any reactionary decisions. Master your ability to feel your emotions and understand their stories before you make a lasting decision. Ask yourself, "What grounding practices can help you pause and reflect before making a decision (e.g., taking a deep breath, stepping away for a moment, phoning a friend or mentor)?"

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you accept yourself without judgment, you allow yourself to fully stand in your power and healthily detach from the inner critic. The inner critic will never fully go away, but we can actively change our relationship with it. When we lovingly detach from our inner critic, we can see that it only wants us to show up as the best version of ourselves. At the same time, it’s important that you challenge your inner critic so that you can strengthen your resistance to internalizing negative thoughts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a great time to see through anything that is superficial, as you want to get to the heart of the matter. You may experience a rebirth that allows you to surrender to the ebbs and flow of life and understand how everything is cyclical and each phase brings its own wisdom and lessons. To feel empowered, it’s important to remember that you can only have control over your actions, not anyone else’s. Distinguish what boundaries you need to know where you stand in your connections. If anything is confusing, this is the time to address it with conscious communication.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your unconscious is wide open, and depending on your journey with shadow work, your perceptions could either be incredibly sharp or nebulous. Either way, whatever you perceive today could have a significant emotional impact on you, and it may be more tricky to let go of any deep-seated feelings that a particular trigger could show you. One wisdom that could stem from these explorations is removing anything that is distracting you from moving more boldly into your purpose.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is an excellent time to think about what defines you. You may naturally find time to observe how you think and understand what you’re drawn to, developing a deeper relationship with the core of who you are. When you know who you are, you’re able to make more conscious choices about how you want to show up in the world, without being held to the standards and expectations of anything outside of you. Furthermore, you own your outlook on the world with more confidence and zeal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a tremendous time to discover how you would like to use your power to positively influence the world. You may ask yourself, "What can I contribute to the world that will add value to the lives around me?" When we remind ourselves that we are a catalyst for change, we take our power back by taking control and responsibility for our actions. Address how you’ve been feeling before it turns into a disconnection in your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

During this time, you may reflect on the transitions and phases that have shaped your perspectives of who you are and your perceptions of life. This is a great time to break old mindsets and belief cycles that make you feel as though you don’t have agency over your life. You may ask yourself, "What beliefs are placing limitations on taking full ownership over the direction of my life?" or "What in my life needs space to grow without trying to control everything?"

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is an incredible time to pay attention to what influences in your life contribute to helping you become your most authentic and unapologetic self. What adds value to your life? Who and what do you listen to that helps you make important decisions? When you begin to identify what makes the most profound impact on you, you find clarity to see what is healthily contributing to your life and what adjustments need to be made.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is an opportunity for stepping into your power, healing from past relationship patterns so that you can learn how to surrender to the direction of your relationships. Relationships are an act of co-creation, and when we make space to go with the flow somewhat, we allow the relationship to organically grow. This time frame will help you to reframe your perspectives of the past so that you can truly step into the present version of who you are. You are not your mistakes, and to truly live in your power, you have to make peace with what has already passed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today, you may have a deeper relationship with your inner instincts, which can help you get in touch with your deeper career desires. You’re able to dig into what you truly desire and start to craft a plan to achieve it. Your artistic lens is sharp, so this is an incredible day to receive visionary insights into how you can explore what you truly want from life. Always know you can have multiple visions, but today just focus on one. Imagine your life after achieving your vision. What does it look like, feel like, and mean to you?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.