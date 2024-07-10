The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 11, 2024 — Venus Enters Leo

Thursday's horoscope is here, and with the Sun in Cancer, and the Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra. The planet of love, Venus also enters a new zodiac sign. Venus moves into Leo this afternoon, inviting us to be more expressive.

Madonna, Dua Lipa and Solange Knowles are all Venus in Leo muses. Through their personal style and ability to express their personality through their creativity, we can absolutely take some tips on how to incorporate this into our own lives during this time.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your relationships can take on a more exciting spin. Reject the idea that they need to be perfect and ignite some fun in them. Suggest a spontaneous meetup or surprise a friend at work; these things help you remember why you chose the people in your life and how they brighten your day. Craving more passion and healthy levels of intimacy is more than okay, as long as you devote yourself to learning the dance to ignite these fires.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you feel like your needs and desires have been a little too overlooked lately, ask yourself what Venus, the muse of pleasure and beauty, does. But first, you must look within yourself and consider what you think is missing or where you feel more drained than usual. Once you know this, you can communicate what you want more effectively, so your messy emotions don’t get the message lost in translation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What you invest your time and money into is deeply felt. No longer can you make decisions on a whim because you just feel like it at the moment, simply because it’s draining you more than expanding you. Set aside time so you can ask yourself how much this commitment will cost you in a different currency. The type of resource I'm talking about is your freedom and creative agency. Weigh the pros and cons more slowly over the next few weeks so it won’t feel like a chore when it's time to get to your desk.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Raise your prices, ask for that promotion, and state what romance looks like for you. If you feel like you’ve been putting your needs on the back burner to please everyone else but you or to not burden people with your requests, a change of attitude is needed. Write a script where you confidently assert your worth and explain your needs. What feelings emerge?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re in the spotlight, so don’t shy away when people want to show you admiration. What do you want to showcase now that you’ve taken up more light? Your leadership, your ideas, your creative self-expression? This is your moment, and you’ll probably feel much more confident taking up space than usual. Think about the messages you received growing up about taking up space. Were you encouraged to be assertive and visible, or were you taught to be more reserved and accommodating?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your relationships can be a mirror where you aren’t revealing your true self, your soul. Sometimes, we hide in subtle ways, we don’t tell our loved ones our real interests or the random things that we explore in our free time. Prioritize sharing your vulnerability so that you can feel more at home with yourself and with those around you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Now that Venus is in your zone of vision and community, this is your era of taking accountability within your responsibilities in your community and network. You may work together towards a shared goal, which can benefit everyone involved. The most aligned connections honor our well-being and, over time, become a mutual space where honesty, trust and vulnerability thrive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What do you truly value about your work? How does it help you to cultivate more of your gifts? This is where you can see what new skills you want to develop that could support your long-term vision. Perhaps you’ll think about a new course to enroll in that can help you refine your natural talents. Either way, this isn't the time to be a wallflower. Show your colleagues how your contribution is priceless - the rewards could multiply tenfold.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You might just meet some people who come from totally different backgrounds to you, but leave a lasting enlightening impression. Be open to the people you come across, as they can show you new ways of looking at life, which could help you see the opportunities surrounding you. Often, we think that we have to travel far and wide for a chance at ‘success’, and today could show you a change of perspective and open a new world.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Creative transformations await you when you step out of your comfort zone. What if this new thing you want to experiment with is the best thing to ever happen to you? Don’t let self-doubt cloud your vision of what is possible, and move with belief and faith. Look to people who have birthed new zeitgeists that the world never expected; the next person to do it could be you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to reflect on the wisdom you’ve acquired throughout your relationship journeys to remind you that you deserve love and that your heart should be fully heard and seen. What valuable lessons have you learned about love, connection, and self-worth? How have these experiences shaped your understanding of what it means to be deserving of love?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your working projects may receive some acclaim over the next few weeks. Venus is lighting up your zone of working talents and daily routine. So, if you’ve been secretly running the show without taking full ownership of it, it’s time to put your name on the billboard. You deserve to be seen for your contribution and to be acknowledged for it. Sometimes, success is waiting for us to truly claim it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.