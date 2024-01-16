3 Tiny Habits That Will Make You More Successful Than 98% Of Entrepreneurs

How to take your business ideas to the next level.
Confidence and success go hand-in-hand.
Unsurprisingly, 2023 saw a huge increase in women-owned business startups. Now is a great time to take your idea to the next step.
But, even with this increase, access to funding and ultimate success can remain elusive to women entrepreneurs compared to their male counterparts.
CEO, coach, and bestselling author Eleanor Beaton is committed to helping women reach their goals of successful entrepreneurship.
Here are 3 tiny habits that will make you more successful than most entrepreneurs:
1. Find your people
Women often make the mistake of trying to serve everyone. When growing your business, this mentality can derail your plans fast. It’s time to tune out the voices that aren’t for you.
Keep the people in the room who are rooting for you and want you to succeed. These are your people.
In addition, make sure you seek out those with the experience you still lack. Learn from them.
By leaning into their methodology, you can make it your own. This is how you build true entrepreneurial confidence.
2. Get out of the safe zone
Make an effort to look beyond your current scope. When it comes to running your own business, it can be easy to maintain a lateral mindset.
But staying in here can keep you in a safe zone with little room for growth.
To grow, embrace flexibility. This doesn’t mean sacrificing your vision or your goals. Be open to trying new things and collaborating with others.
An idea that, at first, seems uncomfortable to you may be the key to unlocking the next level of success for your business.
3. Be enough
Take your focus off abundance. You know, the one that’s all about profit. This mindset takes your eyes off the real goal — a successful business.
It also has you constantly asking, "Am I enough?" and "Am I doing enough?"
Before you know it, you may find yourself spending more — and losing more — on ideas that just aren’t going to work.
Instead, be enough. Stop second-guessing yourself and trust that the direction you’re heading in is the right one.
Steady growth is the key to success.
Will there be ups and downs? Yes! But they even each other out. This mindset of sufficiency will help you stay focused, grow your business, and be a better leader.
Women entrepreneurs are on the brink of explosive momentum and you can join them. Find your entrepreneurial confidence and you’ll be set to succeed.
