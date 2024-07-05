One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 6, 2024

A day for rest and reflecting on the future.

Written on Jul 05, 2024

One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 6, 2024
Certain days are made for tuning into your inner world and tuning out the noise around you. Now that the New Moon in Cancer is finally over, you are mentally prepared to set your sights on a fresh goal and go for it. Since Cancer season's theme is home and family matters, start with what makes you feel comfortable in your place of residence and with the people closest to you in life. There's a little bit of wisdom the cards can provide for you on Saturday. Let's see what the tarot has to say.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on July 6, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

This card welcomes you to find balance and moderation in all areas of life, Aries. It inspires you to approach things in your life with a whole heart, intention in mind, and commitment. Begin to dedicate yourself to what aligns with your goals and distance yourself from the rest. 

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

The secret to thriving and growing might be creating an environment where you can do so. Meaning, getting ahead of yourself, to where the things influencing you are for better. This can look like understanding how habits work, like setting items that are cues for good habits where you will see them instead of leaving them out of sight or out of mind. For instance, leaving a book by your bed or a yoga mat in your living room. This serves as a reminder or a prompt, making it easier to commit to already set goals. 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are entering a period of productivity and skill-building. You might be stepping towards mastery and improving your work during this time. This is a great thing because soon, you might be able to transition from a student to someone who can be a teacher of your craft, moving up in position. Focus on consistency and building up your knowledge. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

People will throw their opinions and sometimes naysay words, but you have the power not to absorb their words or shake them off. It is so crucial for you to have a firm foundation of what you believe so that when you grow, and more opinions are given, you can decipher what is criticism and what are harsh, untrue words you disagree with. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords - Reversed

It’s okay to take a moment to gain clarity in your current position before you act for the future, Leo. This might look like taking some time off to figure out what you want to pursue. Or, instead of acting out of a place of confusion, dig deeper to sharpen your vision.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

What you choose not to do may be just as important as what you choose to do, Virgo. This is a good time to assess the good habits you want to build, as well as the bad ones you wish to break. As you build a vision for the life you want to live, you can also identify what you want to distance yourself from.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Contrary to what the world says, different does not mean less than. Your unique qualities, perspectives or quirks can be an advantage to you, not deteriorate you. This is a good time to get to know yourself better, and lean into who you are. You are a gift to the world, and you cannot be it by diminishing your light or trying to be someone else.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

New beginnings are right around the corner, Scorpio. Your ability to forgive yourself, learn from past mistakes, and let yourself walk in a clean slate is everything. This is a good time to walk with an open mind and release unrealistic expectations. Instead, walk the best you know how, undefined by people’s opinions, and let your mistakes be lessons. Remember, failing is a part of the process; just learn to fail forward. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

It may be time for some reflection, Sagittarius. A life well lived is one led by a life of introspection. At this moment, you may need to be pondering what isn't working to better attain what you want. 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Wisdom is there for you to find, Capricorn. This is a great time to pull lessons from bigger patterns in life or seek knowledge from books or podcasts. As you withdraw for soul searching, you might be able to leave better equipped and rejuvenated. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

A wave of renewal and hope is coming to you, Aquarius. This is a time to release and trust. Life knows what it is doing, and you are where you need to be. This is a good time to press into inner guidance and make steps toward the life you want to live. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands - Reversed

Predictability, especially in matters of relationships or passion, can cause boredom. This is your sign to spice things up, and even if you like your routine, to diverge from it sometimes to spark passion and a new flame. 

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

