How The Cancer Moon Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On July 6, 2024

No matter how long you’ve been together, there is a need to make sure that you’re not falling into any routines in your relationship. While there can be benefits to knowing what’s expected of each person, especially if you live together, it doesn’t mean that your love should ever feel routine.

Let the energy of the Cancer Moon and Uranus in Taurus help you reconnect with your intuition, letting you know exactly what is needed in order to pull yourself and your partner out of any romantic ruts. Embrace unexpected moments, take a surprise day trip, or simply let yourself surprise one another with simply showing up ready to love – and letting the other details work themselves out.

Here's Saturday's love horoscope for each zodiac sign on July 6, 2024:

Aries

Take a break from thinking that you need to solely keep working or figuring out details, Aries, and instead let yourself focus on spending quality time with that special person today. Plan a day out together, see where the wind takes you, and remember that you don’t need to only focus on the logic and work in this new chapter – but on the love that makes it all worth it.

Taurus

Try to remember that what you desire from your partner is often similar to what they desire from you, Taurus. As much as you pride yourself on being the constant and consistent force in your relationship, it doesn’t mean that you can’t let yourself try something new. Write your partner a scavenger hunt for love today, making it fun and playful, and embracing more of the joy of simply just enjoying life together.

Gemini

As much as you normally are the one to embrace the unexpected, Gemini, with everything else on your plate you’ve been more work than play recently. Because of this, you’ve kept turning down an offer from your partner, or even new prospective love, about taking off for the day and having your own adventure. But today is the day to break that streak and let yourself say yes. A day off from working on your dreams is exactly what you need to fall even deeper in love.

Cancer

Surprise yourself today, Cancer, and be the one to make the first move. You can tend to take on a more traditional role in your relationship and even in dating, but in doing so, it means you don’t always end up fulfilling the desires of your heart. Make the choice today to take a break from that routine and be the first one to propose a date night, or even to make the first move towards finally having what you’ve always wanted.

Leo

Let yourself try something new today, Leo, and be sure to take your partner along for the ride. You’ve been thinking about breaking up your routine to create more space for spirituality and even connection recently, but the only way to actually accomplish it is to just simply do it. Whether it’s finding an outdoor labyrinth, or even doing a trapeze yoga workshop, make the choice to just do it – but definitely invite your partner, as it seems this new venture will also help your romantic relationship.

Virgo

Surrounds yourself with all of those that you love, Virgo. This includes your partner, friends or even family, and so it’s the good perfect time to plan an outdoor party and simply enjoy the unexpected gathering. You don’t need to feel like your relationship has to only be work, but it’s your choice to shake things up and make more room for fun. This will also go a long way to giving you a bit more of what you’ve been needing in your relationship as well.

Libra

It may be time to surprise both yourself and your partner and start a new venture with your romantic partner. While this may serve to bring about a new side business, it also represents more of a life path change. Whether you’ve been considering starting a retreat, or even holistic center, this is your sign to let your love expand to also include your own divine soul purpose.

Scorpio

Romance is everywhere today, Scorpio, but you need to make sure that you’re aware of it. There will be a divine meeting, phone call or even other form of communication today that serves as a new opportunity in love. But you need to make sure you have space for it in your life, and that you don’t let the fears of your life changing block you from this chance at love. While it would be easy to just focus on one matter at a time in your life, it doesn’t always mean love waits for the perfect time.

Sagittarius

Try to think outside the box today, dear Sagittarius, and make room for the unexpected in your romantic connection. As much as there have been changes in store for you, it seems that you now need to try to take a different approach to love. It may be time to have a heart-to-heart with your partner but do it while you’re out enjoying a spot in nature that you both enjoy – and remember, try to hold space for what they express, even if it feels triggering.

Capricorn

With life moving so fast lately, it may have felt hard to feel like you can catch your breath, Capricorn. But it’s time to silence your phones for the day, or even leave them at home, and truly embrace a beautiful day with your partner. Plan an outside meal, go, and watch the stars, or simply just sit outside together doing nothing but enjoying the company of one another.

Aquarius

You’ve been trying to figure out how to improve your romantic relationship, but Aquarius, it’s a process that you’ve been doing on your own. Now is the time to try to approach matters with your partner and see if you can get them on board. You can’t do the work of both people, no matter how much you might wish to. Be explicit in what you need, but aware enough to know you can’t keep trying to improve matters all by yourself.

Pisces

Conversations are key today, dear Pisces, and it’s all about finally knowing exactly what the intentions are of that special person in your life. You tend to need more time to process, but in this case, you need to try to be present for the conversations, because you will need to also share your feelings. This doesn’t mean you need to have some sort of master plan put together, but you do need to be certain about what it is you really want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.