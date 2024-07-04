One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 5, 2024

On Friday, we hit the restart button as a new lunar cycle begins in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon in Cancer brings up themes related to home and hearth, self-nurture and parents or authority figures. We have a lot of wonderful things to learn from the cards. Let's find what yours has to say.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on July 5, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The door is opening, Aries. There's a great opportunity coming your way, so when you see what you want to manifest before your eyes, don't second guess it. Sieze your big break, even if it seems too hard for you to believe. Things you desire can come to you after years of waiting for it to happen. Allow yourself to take in the joy of this moment. Embrace it!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You have an Ace in your pocket, Taurus. A good, wise, trustworthy friend can give you the advice and guidance you need. You may not like asking for help from others, but humility can be an ally when used correctly. Seeking input isn't a sign of weakness; it shows your strength. You know when it's proper to inquire from an expert, and you grow wiser by letting them share knowledge and wisdom with you. You're a team player!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You have your hand in many different pots, and you are definitely cooking things up in the kitchen. With your multi-tasker hat on, you can watch everything and handle them successfully. However, you may want to have a system in place to keep tabs on projects as they develop. Don't keep all your information in your mind. Write them down.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

No one likes to be disappointed. You may feel sad that things did not work out how you wanted them to. You might have made promises based on what you believed the future would bring. But today, the idea will look different once everything is said and done. You'll need to adjust your outlook; however, when the sadness is gone, and you can have a different perspective, you'll recognize that this change is far superior to what you thought you needed or wanted in life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

This is an exciting time, Leo. You're about to enter a new chapter of your life. This is your chance to 'do things over again the right way.' If you're starting a new relationship or rekindling an old project you'd like to see to fruition, your wisdom from many lessons is an asset. You can tell what you need to avoid and know what to do better this time around. Good for you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Watch those buttons. Someone may try to push your emotional buttons to get a rise out of you. No reaction can be the best way to avoid any public scrutiny. How you act under pressure demonstrates your leadership skills and talents. Iyou can handle being under pressure during small situations, you can do so on a larger level as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You won't want to take too long to complete what you have told someone you'd do. If you made a promise or have a person depending on your actions, follow through. It's always important to remain a person others can depend on. If you put yourself in a situation because you overextended yourself, you can apologize, but if possible, avoid canceling your plans. Aim for the next best thing: compromise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You are detached from a certain aspect of your work. Your detachment may appear to others as aloof; however, you understand the importance of maintaining a calm disposition during tough times. This is what draws students and people who want to learn from you into your life. You are a master teacher, and people can sense this about you inherently.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

While you love your work, the idea of quitting and doing something else has crossed your mind lately. This tarot card can be a sign that letting go of what helps you to remain financially stable will take time. You may feel the desire to cut out quicky, but rather than burn bridges, give fair warning and some time to sort things out.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented and skilled, Capricorn. It's no wonder that you received this tarot card. You have cultivated many wonderful traits and hobbies over the years. Now, it's time to share your advice and wisdom with others. You may never fully feel comfortable speaking online or making videos about various subjects, but you could if you desired. The Magician tarot card is saying try it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is a tender thing. You can tell when something is special between yu and another person. Eyes soften. Hearts open, and what seemed impossible in the past suddenly, actions start to happen. All because someone loved another person well.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you distracted? You may be wondering if being a single person is better for you. You may be happy or content in your current relationship, but a part of you wonders what's on the other side. Should you be single? Only you can tell. As with relationships, being single isn't for everyone else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.