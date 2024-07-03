Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 4, 2024

Let freedom ring.

Written on Jul 03, 2024

Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For July 4, 2024 draganab from Getty Images Signature, Regina Simoni, Chikovnaya | Canva Pro
Each day brings with it a bit of wisdom from the tarot card deck to help you understand your day. The Moon will be in conversational Gemini while the Sun enjoys its transit through Cancer, the sign that rules home and family. Thursday's tarot card brings a bit of wisdom to help you explore thoughts about life, love, career and the future.

Learn what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on July 4, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Whew. You made it beyond a tough time in your relationship. While there may still be feelings of sadness for the time you've wasted, the future is bright because you made it through a tough patch and are still together. Swoon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Tarot card: The Sun

All good things happen for a reason, just like bad things happen for a reason. You may be in a better position this week to appreciate all the wonderful things taking place in your daily life. Count your blessings, Taurus. They are numerous!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

Tarot card: The Tower

Trouble strikes. You will go into fix-it mode when you sense something is off at work or in your home. You might not have been prepared for the inconvenience of an appliance repair but you have the ability to figure things out even if you have to do so remotely.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Tarot card: Temperance

You may find being patient isn't easy. You might try very hard to keep an even temper today,  however, buttons will be pushed and you may find yourself falling back into the arms of your beloved even if you were fighting earlier today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People can cause problems for no reason. They may want to see you unhappy because they themselves are unhappy with their lives. You can't measure your success or satisfaction in life by what you do. Your partner either loves you, or they don't, and it's unconditional, or it isn't. You can't make those facts change; what you do want to consider is accepting them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's time for some inner healing and inner work, Virgo. With this tarot card, you're asked to retreat from the world and do the hard work of healing your heart and soul through music. Play your favorite songs and dance around the room. Don't worry about who is watching or not. Enjoy the moment and live in it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

It’s a great time to plan for the future and settle any preparations, Libra. You can ponder any upcoming birthdays or holidays, and take note of what you might want to arrange. Instead of letting things sneak up on you, get ahead of them, and by doing so, ease stress. This card might also signify you are taking life by the hand and doing what you can to gain order and control of your life in other areas, building new habits, and seizing the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Curiosity can be the driving force of passion and new knowledge. You may be interested in fresh topics or pondering some questions. This is a great time to pick up new pieces of information that can support you in that journey. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or dig to find some answers. It’s also a lovely time to express your creativity wherever it flows.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You wear a coat of many colors, Sagittarius. You have a vast amount of traits and feelings, and it is when you harvest them all that you can reap the benefits of each. This is a great time work with yourself and your qualities, not against them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You might be afraid to tell someone you are ready for more responsibility at a job, but invite them to test your skills. Don't be shy about figuring out what your talents are. How could you ever know without testing the waters or getting feedback from others.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Some days, you simply need space. Your friends may be disappointed that you prefer not to go out and have fun. Your priority is your own soul and its nurture. Be tender with expectations, and don't push yourself if you do not feel ready to socialize or do things others want to do, but you don't desire the same.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

Tarot card: The Star

Let your inner light shine. You have an allure about you that makes it easy for others to love and care for you. This is also why you appear tender and easy to influence. You are continuously looking for ways to pour yourself into others. Don't be afraid to ask for it back. It's what friends do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

