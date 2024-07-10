The 5 Zodiac Signs That Will Experience The Happiest Horoscopes On July 11, 2024

Fun and lighthearted activities are not the same as playing a dirty prank on someone. The energy on Thursday, July 11, 2024, urges us to be mindful of the chasm between the two sides. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this message. They are Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo, Aries, and Leo. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to choose their soul tribe.

First of all, we have an important astrological transit to contend with on July 11 — Venus will leave Cancer and enter Leo. Venus likes to shine bright in its new home and feel like a superstar. So don't be surprised if you suddenly desire acknowledgment and more romance in your love life. You may want your partner (or date) to be dazzled by you (and vice versa). Platonic relationships will also experience this shift, and lack of attention at the dinner table may lead to some heated words.

Advertisement

Yet, all's well that ends well, especially when the Moon in Virgo conjuncts Lilith Retrograde in Libra, which is also beneficial. It reminds us that societal stereotypes almost always hinder what's good and true. How can it not? It's called a stereotype for a reason. So don't fall into the trap of blind judgments and stereotyping on this day. You will miss out on the fun and maybe even new friends!

Advertisement

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs that will experience the happiest horoscopes on July 11, 2024

1. Taurus

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Taurus

Best area to focus on: Scandal and Reality TV

Best time of the day: 12 - 3 pm

Taurus, set your sights on what you want and channel all your energies there. You have the cosmic forces backing you up strongly on Thursday and will hit the bullseye as long as you maintain your focus.

Weirdly enough, you are also encouraged to watch reality TV or dramas on this day. Sometimes, they are not just stories. They will tickle your mind and inspire you with ideas, too.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to work with: Gemini

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 - 3 pm

Capricorn, the energy on Thursday for you is all about spending time with your near and dear ones. So make time! If you miss making memories now, when will you make them? So what if Thursday is still a work day?

You are also encouraged to let your creative and fun sides come out and play. How about throwing an impromptu house party? Or cooking a sumptuous meal for you and your loved ones? Anything goes as long as it brings joy to everyone and helps you share your happiness and blessings.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer & Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Self-reflection

Best time of the day: 12 - 3 pm

Virgo, trust your own counsel on Thursday, no matter what! You are smarter than you appear (although whoever thinks you are not smart is probably stereotyping you). Your intellect and intelligence will be your greatest gifts and supporters.

Also, if you don't have a habit of journaling your thoughts daily, now's a good time to begin. Just a few lines about the most important occurrences are more than enough. Some days, this habit will help you find catharsis and peace, too.

Advertisement

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Hard work

Best time of the day: 2 - 5 pm

Aries, you are the cosmic favorite child on Thursday! It's because you don't wait around for good things to land at your feet. You engage your proactive muscles and make your good fortune! Well, the cosmos appreciates a go-getter, and you will enjoy the fruits of your labor on this day.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of the people you surround yourself with. Toxicity can seep in insidiously and damage your self-esteem or sense of self. Losing certain relationships is not a loss at all sometimes.

Advertisement

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Virgo

Best area to focus on: Home and residence

Advertisement

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Leo, you are in your element and ready to rule! That's your message for Thursday. Don't back down now. It's time to take what's rightfully yours and not allow the competition to make you feel guilty about your wins. That's gaslighting.

Also, if you feel called to, do an energy cleanse with sage to purify your home space and then immerse yourself in a ritual bath to align yourself within. It will enable fresh and positive energies to flow in!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.