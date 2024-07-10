3 Zodiac Signs Whose Wishes Come True After Venus Enters Leo On July 11, 2024

On July 11, we get to experience what it's like to see our wishes come true. So much of it has to do with the astrological presence of the transit Venus in Leo. Just looking at the words feels magical, as if they are packed with power and wish-fulfilling energy.

One thing we've all learned about wishes and making them come true is that they are best when 'possible.' Yes, that's right, and while it's both prominent and not as spectacular as we might like it to be, there's this little thing we're working with, and it's called 'reality.' Whether we like it or not, we must make our wishes within the parameters of reality if we want to see them come true.

Three zodiac signs already know this, so during the Venus in Leo transit, we see some solid results of such wishes. July 11 offers us an outcome, a true story, and a result. While that may range from something very simple to something extraordinary, all wishes come true within the boundaries of reality.

1. Aries

You have gone from wanting the impossible to happen to recognizing that if a wish is to come true for you, it must be based on reality. It's so much more satisfying for you to see these things take place literally. While you aren't the ultimate 'realist,' you sure do like it when things come through.

During the transit of Venus in Leo on Thursday, July 11, you are going to see how your efforts bear fruit, not only because you wished them into reality but because you worked hard to make your wishes come true for you. You worked with the elements at hand and stuck to the plan; that is how your wishes come true on July 11.

What you have created is a pathway for good fortune, Aries. As of today, you can continue manifesting your dreams as reality as long as you wish. You are the one in control here, and when you think about it, you really like the idea. All is well in your world, Aries.

2. Leo

Your good fortune manifests as reality on July 11, and it is all about how you can create the romantic life you've always dreamed of. You didn't shoot too high, and you knew you wouldn't settle for the dregs, so you made yourself a promise: you would find someone in this world who was kind, respectful, loving, and easy to be with ... and that is what you're about to get, Leo.

Your wish comes true as of July 11, as the transit of Venus in Leo is most definitely on your side. The universe is working with your 'set list' of things you need in a romantic partner. Because you haven't asked for the impossible, you can receive the possible, and that's what this day lets you know about.

Your wish for great love is about to come true, mainly because you have been very real with your thoughts. Even better, you are the wish come true for the one who loves you in return, as Venus in Leo grants your soon-to-be partner the same fulfillment. Both of you are lucky in love and happy to be alive.

3. Virgo

Venus in Leo to the rescue, and Virgo, just as soon as you thought the universe was totally ignoring you, in comes this transit to show you that it was really a matter of 'all good things come to those who wait.' In your case, your delivery is here, and the good things will follow shortly.

You're in a good place in your life at this point, making you feel powerful as if you could make things happen just by thinking hard about a topic. Guess what? This is exactly what's happening with you, as this is a powerful time in your life for manifesting intentions, and your intentions are both realistic and awesome.

So, expect to feel happy and satisfied throughout this Venus in Leo transit. You will be able to see that your wishes are just beginning to pan out as realities and that you are responsible for your life in so much as YOU made this happen. You made yourself available for the universal power to work through, and here you are now, watching your wishes come true.

