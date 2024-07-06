5 Zodiac Signs With Really Good Horoscopes On July 7, 2024

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes under the whimsical energy of July 7, 2024: Pisces, Virgo, Cancer, Aries, and Leo.

First of all, with Moon, Vesta, and Mercury conjunct in Leo standing out as cosmic benefactors on this day, we are reminded that our creative side is influenced by the world around us, including the people we engage with, the things we consume, and the beliefs we have. So water your creativity appropriately even in these arenas and you will see yourself shine and thrive.

Juno in Virgo adds weight to this message by urging us not to ignore red flags. Often, people who are chronic givers are raised in environments with selfish people taking advantage of them. True healthy relationships have an equal exchange of love, care, and sharing of burdens. It's the small details that count.

Finally, with Lilith retrograde in Libra also highlighted here as beneficial, we are reminded that while we cannot cover the whole world with leather to protect our feet, we can definitely craft leather shoes for our own feet. This decision can often make you seem like an outlier — until ingenuity becomes the norm.

Now let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 7, 2024.

1. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Pisces

Best area to focus on: Dreams

Best time of the day: 8 AM/PM

Pisces, the message for you for Sunday is a bit cryptic. “Long live the King/Queen” is the phrase of the day for you. For some, this is literally alluding to a monarchial period drama or movie you have on your watchlist. If that's the case, lean into this desire and watch as the universe comes through for you in the most unexpected manner.

For others, this message urges you to bring out your inner king/queen and not tolerate disrespectful behavior or situations that blast past your personal boundaries. Your good luck lies elsewhere.

2. Virgo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Working with hands

Best time of the day: 12 AM

Virgo, who do you imagine yourself to be when you are all alone and free to dream? Do you imagine yourself to be a superhero who saves lives? Or perhaps a movie star showing up on the red carpet? The energy on Sunday urges you to lean into that whimsical side and explore without censoring yourself.

Those of you who are good with your hands when it comes to creative projects or hobbies are also encouraged to focus on this area of life. Intriguing experiences await you here if you are brave and bold!

3. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 3 AM/PM

Cancer, your soft and nurturing sides will be crowned on Sunday. Some of you may even meet a soul tribe member while you are out and about at the grocery store or a local restaurant. Watch out for the signs and synchronicities because they will guide you to your blessings!

No one has the right to your personal space, and they definitely don't have the right to dismiss your personal boundaries just because it's inconvenient for them. Hold fast to this and no one will be able to distract you from your blessings or steal them like an energy vampire!

4. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Your choice

Best time of the day: 2 AM

Aries, the energy on Sunday has a dual quality to it. On the one hand, you will want to hide away in your cave and pursue introverted activities that bring you (and you alone) joy. But on the other hand, you will want to engage with others and have fun too. Finding the middle ground between these desires is your challenge for this day.

If you succeed, your blessings will flow into your life speedily. If you get stuck on one end or the other, your blessings will channel only in that space and bring joy in only that arena, but not your overall life. It's your choice what's more important to you.

5. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Simple reflection

Best time of the day: 3-5 PM

Leo, the energy on Sunday has a gregarious quality to it for you. Dress like you like to dress, talk like you like to talk, and don't change anything about yourself or pretend that your hobbies are not your hobbies because someone else thinks they are “uncool.” If you hold fast to what's unique to you, your cosmic blessings will enter your life in leaps and bounds. Never doubt that!

You are also encouraged to maintain a journal and document the good, the bad, and the in-between. Deep insights and personal transformation await you on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.