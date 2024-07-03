5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On July 4, 2024

Winners act like winners! That's the energy and theme on Thursday, July 4, 2024. How are you planning to celebrate the national holiday? That's the question of the day. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on this day — namely, Cancer, Pisces, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to think and act like winners, too!

We have Mercury in Leo, who stands out as the primary benefactor on this day. So, the more you unleash your extroverted, creative, and life-of-the-party side, the more you will thrive. Be open to possibilities and spontaneity!

Mercury conjunct Vesta in Leo adds another layer to this message by reminding us not to forget what's truly important to us even in the middle of all this. Toxic people still don't get a free ticket. You should still trust your instincts if they say an adventure is not an adventure but extreme foolhardiness.

Finally, Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius's relationship with Venus in Cancer is also highlighted here as beneficial. So don't get upset if an argument breaks out at a family event. Sometimes, it's necessary to speak up to clear the air and understand each other. Other times, it's the perfect way to know who's creepy and who's not.

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the greatest horoscopes on July 4, 2024.

1. Cancer

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Catching up on chores and finishing your to-do list items

Best time of the day: 7 - 10 am

Cancer, Thursday's energy is extra supportive of you and your goals. So trust your inner instincts, and you will be fine! You are on your victory run, even if you can't see it yet. You just have to trust the process and know that you will cross the finish line if you keep going.

Those of you who are in school or university or have some work-related homework are encouraged to prioritize this area of life over socializing or spending time with family on this day. Balance is the key in life, but balance doesn't mean every day needs to look the same as the ones before. Go where the energy beckons you, and you will unearth your blessings.

2. Pisces

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Rest & sleep

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, some people are never satisfied with what they have in life, while others allow the world to bully and shrink them so much that they convince themselves they should only be happy with the tiny blessings in their possession. Your message for Thursday is to strike the right balance between these two extremes so you can enjoy what you have but also know that there's always room to grow and reach for more. Because... why not?

Also, if you haven't been resting or sleeping properly, you are urged to do so as soon as possible. It's radical self-care to know you need rest when the world tries to force you to burn out for them.

3. Aries

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Home projects

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Aries, you are a beautiful soul that is strong beyond what you know. Never doubt this reality. You only have to test your limits to realize how much more you can learn and grow. That's your message for Thursday.

You are also encouraged to be mindful of what you bring into your home. People, things, food, etc., have their energy signatures. Don't invite something toxic and then wonder how your sanctum turned sour. You must trust your instincts and set appropriate boundaries.

4. Leo

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Cooking and organizing the home

Best time of the day: 7 pm

Leo, you are a fabulous soul! Don't let anyone tell you any different just because you were born for the spotlight while their gifts and talents lie elsewhere. The cosmic forces are firmly supportive of you, but they cannot guide you where you need to go if you sabotage yourself or let doubts creep in.

You are also encouraged to be mindful of what you bring into your home space at this time. Cleanse the energy with sage if you feel called to. Work with crystals like Clear or Smoky Quartz, too. Everything impacts everything else.

5. Sagittarius

olga-z, Rocketstill, xxtina | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Improving communication with others

Best time of the day: 5 - 6 pm

Sagittarius, the energy on Thursday for you is wise and beautiful for you. Lean into your philosophical side, and you will discover true gems. You don't need to change yourself to fit in. You just need to embrace your unique expression as part of the diversity in our world, and the rest will be about being open to other people and their diversity.

If you feel called to, talk to people and listen to their stories. Intriguing insights and revelations await you on this path.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.