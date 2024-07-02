5 Zodiac Signs With Wonderful Horoscopes On July 3, 2024

You are worthy just as you are, but you are also an evergrowing tree with the scope to learn, grow, and transform more. That's the message and theme on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. While five zodiac signs will benefit the most if they lean into this — namely, Aries, Leo, Pisces, Sagittarius, and Cancer — the rest are urged to trust their talents too.

With Mercury in Leo opposite Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius standing out as the cosmic benefactors on this day, we have a tough love message here for us. It's not one lacking empathy. This energy reminds us that the best things in life are not always the ones that make us giddy with joy. After all, hard drinks tend to have a similar effect, and we all know how the liver and the brain cry the next day. This is more about recognizing that some truths must be embraced for our soul's growth.

Yet, this energy also asks us to be cautious of toxic messages masquerading as “tough love.” No, you don't have to destroy yourself to learn about life or go through life-threatening trauma to stop being naive or learn a lesson. True messages of growth awaken us and set a fire in our souls. They don't extinguish us from within.

Mars in Taurus adds weight to this message by telling us to proceed at our own pace and not compare our trajectory to someone else's. Especially don't do this if they have a ten-year headstart on you! Seniors on the same path will always be seniors. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Five zodiac signs with wonderful horoscopes on July 3, 2024:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Pleasure and having fun

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Love and more love are in store for you on Wednesday, Aries. Lean into this energy, and you will discover the true blessing of being surrounded by love. That means if you are a workaholic, you must make time for your loved ones and/or best friends. Quality over quantity is definitely the theme, but if quality and quantity can coincide, that'll be even better!

If you feel called to, now's also a good time to engage with drama and theatrics, either through entertainment choices or performance. Intriguing insights await you on this path.

2. Leo

Best zodiac sign to work with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Leo, it takes a while to be recognized as an authority figure and expert in any given field. Embrace that process, and you will be in alignment with the energy of Saturn Retrograde in Pisces, which is influencing us at this time. On Wednesday, you are encouraged to be confident but also make space for the realistic maturation of such a position in other people's eyes.

If you feel called to, watch reality TV and regular shows to help you understand such dynamics through satire or melodrama. Whether it's Scandal, The Office, or Love Island, choose your adventure in this arena.

3. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Fitness and health

Best time of the day: 2 pm

Pisces, some of you will feel a bit restless or unhappy on Wednesday because of the slow pace of things. Trust the process and work on building your patience. You have Saturn Retrograde in Pisces directly influencing you at this time, and this is one of the main challenges of this transit for you.

If you feel called to, expose yourself to new forms of art and entertainment to inspire your creative muscles. What will come out of such an activity will be pure magic!

4. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo & Virgo

Best area to focus on: Socializing

Best time of the day: 6 - 8 am

Sagittarius, the word of the day for Wednesday for you is “diversity.” Whether it's the food preferences of different people all around the world, the differences in language, dance, entertainment choices, or even education styles, try to embrace this diversity and allow it to broaden your horizons. Your cosmic blessings lie on the other side of this.

If you feel called to, be more social and seek people and places that can do the above for you. Listen more than speak, or do both in a balanced manner. The result will be beautiful for you.

5. Cancer

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Self-care

Best time of the day: 6 - 8 pm

Cancer, you are encouraged to embrace your inner authority on Wednesday and not allow anyone to diminish your self-worth. You are stronger, wiser, and more talented than they realize because they may be blinded by prejudice or biases. Don't let self-sabotage stop you, either!

As long as you follow the path that resonates with your soul, you will be fine and continue to experience the cosmic blessings here for you. You are also encouraged to lean into self-care, whether through a trip to the spa, refreshing your wardrobe, or cooking a comforting meal for yourself.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.