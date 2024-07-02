Happiness Peaks For 3 Zodiac Signs During Mercury Opposite Pluto On July 3, 2024

On July 3, when Mercury's presence and vibration opposite Pluto enter the lives of three zodiac signs, we will notice something astrologically interesting: we are not only happy but understand what has made us happy. This allows us to see that we either continue doing what we've done to create this situation or read the warning signs, knowing that this kind of bliss may have a shelf life.

This is how Mercury opposite Pluto works to keep us aware of the impermanence of all things. This transit also shows us that happiness is something we have to maintain. It's not about being giddy with joy 24-7, but more about doing what is right by ourselves so that we can get through every day in peace and balance with nature.

When Mercury opposes Pluto, we see resistance to change, which is our main lesson of the day. Since we feel so happy on Wednesday, July 3, we must consider the many factors that brought us here. This means we have to see that because we were able to change and flow, we got ourselves to this happy place. So, change and flow are what we must continue with.

It's a day for happiness to peak for three zodiac signs on July 3, 2024.

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images | Canva Pro

On July 3, you will definitely get a sense of what happiness overload is all about. On the one hand, you'll want to maintain this feeling 'forever,' but you are also quite aware that this is a peak experience you've had, and it will be balanced out by 'regular ol' life.' That's all OK.

What you've come to learn, Taurus, is that all things are balanced, and even though this universe is chaotic by nature, life here on Earth has its ups and downs, and by experiencing both sides of the coin, we get the whole 'gist' of the picture. During Mercury opposite Pluto, you get to see that every moment of your life is worth cherishing as this day peaks in terms of giddy happiness.

The best part is that you KNOW that the reason you feel so outstandingly joyful during Mercury opposite Pluto is because you recognize its temporary state. That's what makes it all so awesome, because you KNOW it won't last. The impermanence of the situation is what delivers the bliss state, and that's just fine with you.

2. Libra

geralt from Pixabay | Canva Pro

Mercury opposite Pluto is a tricky transit for you, Libra, as it almost teases you into believing that this new state of elation is something that can last indefinitely. What you've come into is some great fortune. July 3 marks an incredible milestone for you, and you feel as if you can't get any higher than this. You've achieved something amazing, it's true.

You'd be somewhat correct in thinking there's no higher platform to go to because you aren't here to continuously outperform yourself. Reaching a goal is excellent, and it brings incredible happiness, but this happiness must recede, not into darkness or depression, but into a state of equipoise.

There's Yin, and there's Yang, and the two spin in motion for all of eternity. How this plays out in your life is so perfectly 'Libra' that it tickles your spirit. You have reached the pinnacle of happiness, and now it's time to balance this peak out with a beautiful but positive 'low,' which looks like rest, relaxation, and an easy attitude.

3. Scorpio

geralt from Pixabay | Canva Pro

On July 3, you'll have the pleasure of experiencing one of the 'side effects' of this day's transit, Mercury opposite Pluto. This plays out in the idea that you've made certain decisions in your life, and you have started to realize that 'this' causes misery and 'that' causes happiness, so you opt for happiness.

At this time, you can create and stir up so much happiness for yourself that you hardly know what to do with it. You've peaked in terms of happiness, Scorpio, but that doesn't imply that the next step is to plummet; you'll be fine. What you're living through is the real balance that comes with the transit of Mercury opposite Pluto.

You've learned what not to do to create havoc in your life, enabling you to say 'yes' to all, bringing you joy and contentment. This is the keyword of the day, here Scorpio: contentment. You know what happiness is, and the opposite is not something you welcome, so on July 3, you declare yourself in a state of pure, contented joy. It's all good in your world.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.