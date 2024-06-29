What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 30, According To A Tarot Card Reader

We have a rare day ahead of us this Sunday, with several zodiac signs receiving a tarot card from the Sword suite. The Swords represent thinking energy that spawns action in a quick-moving fashion. Swords connect the heart and the mind together as one.

During the wrestling that comes from figuring out what we want and need, emotions are attacked in the crossfire. What to do? Listen to our mind or follow our heart? The only way to truly know is to decide and see what happens. Saturday's tarot spread has something to say! Let's find out what it is.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Speak up, Aries. Confrontation is often one of the hardest things to do, especially when you feel threatened by an unhappy outcome. You're here to grow and to address problems as they arise. You're a brave warrior, Aries. You're fire, and you are ruled by Mars!

Despite any uneasiness you feel today, remember that you don't know the outcome until it happens. Confrontation problems are what you should (and must do). After the day is over, you can rest your head sweetly at night, knowing that no matter what, you did the right thing for yourself and others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You're a peace-loving sign and the zodiac sign of beauty and comfort. So, it hurts when your joy has been robbed for too long. Sadness can become grief, and grief can grow roots if you let it set for too long. When that happens, you will find yourself pulling weeds from your heart well into the future.

Rather than allow feelings of bitterness to fester, work through the problem and be proactive. It may not be pleasant right now, but you'll be thankful you invested your time wisely into your healing and emotional wellness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Trust is a process, and learning how to trust yourself and others takes time. It is a slow path to travel. You may wish it could go quicker to get to the good stuff in your life: confidence and feeling comfortable in your skin and around others. But it's one step at a time today, Gemini.

You have to see how people respond to you believing in them. You also have to learn how to listen to your gut. There can be a few mistakes along the way, but with each lesson, you learn.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

What are your core values? Knowing what you stand for, who you are and what you believe in can help you remain authentic and full of energy. You begin to feel drained when you step away from your truest self. Negative energy leads to a lack of joy, and who wants that? Not you, Cancer.

You're here to celebrate life and the goodness around you. So, if you've been doing things like people-pleasing to keep the peace, stop. Get back to the basics; the first step is knowing what that means for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Doing what you love is a great source of passion. Start your day with one task that revitalizes your energy and gives you a sense of purpose. How do you spend your time? What are you doing each day? Your actions speak directly to your soul, Leo. Life may not always include your favorite activities, which is why it's so important to make fun a priority today.

This tarot card is a sign to follow your interests, even when it seems impossible to do. Find the time, and where time is unavailable, consider what you can delegate to others or take off your plate now and reschedule for another date.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Feedback from others is good. But, when you suddenly only care about what the people in your life think, it can cause you to lose sight of who you are and what you need. You may feel lost when it comes to knowing what you like or dislike or what you want out of a goal. Your purpose can be cloudy.

This is when you know it's time to take a break and figure these things out. Spending time alone or in your thoughts can help. Do a grounding exercise. Journal. Get into your head so you can reconnect with your heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You've outgrown where you are now, and it's time to expand your horizons. You have mastered the lessons you need to learn to succeed, and it's time to accomplish your goals. If you're unsure how you will do this, create a plan.

Set up a calendar with a deadline for the action steps you want to take. Forming a strategy can be a wonderful aid in achieving your goals at this life stage.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Hard work pays off but does not always equate with monetary gains. However, this tarot card indicates you may hear some good news about a job you applied for, and it could be better than what you have now. While a lateral change can feel like you're not going anywhere, it can greatly benefit you if you like the people you are around more and feel appreciated.

If your situation does not involve a career decision, good news about the effort you're putting into a specific area of your life is coming to you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Not knowing where or how you can get the money you need is scary, but it's also a test you can pass with flying colors. Your patience and perseverance in uncertainty reveal your faith and character.

Trusting that the universe will help you as you help yourself brings a sense of calmness. You will soon realize the true meaning of being unmoved during tough times and see how strong people can withstand their challenges and keep going.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A little quiet at the start of the day can set your mind in the right perspective. Mentally prepare yourself to win. If you have a lot to get done, start with a list of things to do each day so you can check them off in order. Promise yourself a reward at the end of the day, especially if you have met all your objectives. You deserve it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Yes, the past was wonderful. You did a lot of fun things that allowed you to grow and become the person you are today. However, beware of thinking that your best years are behind you. They are in the future. No matter your age, you are always open to creating the life you want to live. Dream forward, don't daydream about the what-ifs or should've-beens. Daydream about the what-will-be and the now.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

It's never easy to say goodbye to something or someone you love. However, it's much easier to embrace moving on with your life once you realize that better things are coming your way. You can't see it now, but the path that you're on may lead to a better house, job or passion project. Be open to receiving your blessings instead of closing the door because you're afraid of change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.