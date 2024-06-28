Love Horoscopes On June 29 Are Majorly Impacted By Saturn Retrograde For All Zodiac Signs

Love horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign on Saturday! Just because it feels like you are being asked to pause or even wait to receive the love you want; doesn’t mean it’s not meant for you. Often, there are karmic lessons to learn, soul growth that needs to happen, or even confidence that needs to be embodied before progressing in a relationship or even attracting a new love. In these moments, it’s important to remember that nothing is impossible; it’s just a matter of holding space for divine timing.

As Saturn stations retrograde in Pisces on Saturday, June 29, you will be asked to go into a period of introspection to embrace the lessons and purpose of this transit. Saturn retrograde doesn’t bring blocks itself, but instead, it allows you to figure out how to take action on what you most want – you just need to lean into the process and trust that love makes all things possible.

See how Saturn retrograde in Pisces influences the love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on July 29, 2024:

Aries

Take time for yourself right now, dear Aries. You need to heal all you’ve been through before officially starting something new. Without fearing that this time will jeopardize your new love, let yourself focus your energy on healing the hurt and wounds from your past romantic relationship.

You need to understand that any challenges you’ve been experiencing are simply because you need to take time to heal. And no rule says you can’t heal and start a new relationship as long as you take it slow.

Taurus

Spend time understanding the difference between what you want for your romantic relationship and some of the conditioning you have experienced around love. This can be as simple as the relationships you saw growing up or even those currently surrounding you.

But to heal into the version of yourself that can consciously choose the love that is right for you, you need to make sure you’ve reflected on how your beliefs shape your choices. Once you do, you’ll learn that love really can be easy.

Gemini

You need to hold space for multiple areas of your life, Gemini. Your personal dreams matter, but so does still showing up for your partner. Try to reflect on what you prioritize during this time and how you can achieve a better balance in your life.

This may also mean recognizing the difference between your long-term goals and momentary pleasures. In this era of your life, you need to focus on the long game, ensuring that you genuinely put energy into all that is most important to you.

Cancer

It’s natural to have regrets at times, Cancer. Not just for those paths in life not taken but also for those loves you may have turned down in the past. But you need to honor these regrets to make different choices and learn what has held you back.

Don’t let it be something that weighs you down, but do honor that you will make different choices in this moment. By doing so, you can feel confident that you will be able to begin a brand-new chapter in love.

Leo

It’s time to ask yourself what it is that you really want, Leo. Not what is easy, or even what might look good, but what you genuinely want in your soul for your life and relationship.

There may be some fear lingering in your energy about honoring what you want, but you need to understand that anything challenging is only to help you finally make the choice that is meant for you. Let yourself embrace change during this time and the inner strength to love who you love and go after what you want.

Virgo

You may have to face some karmic romantic lessons, Virgo. Karmic lessons in love are about the repetition of patterns from your childhood or even continually feeling like you’re running into the same issues.

But to have the love you really dream of, you need to embrace this period of lessons, bringing in accountability and the strength to make the decisions necessary for your future happiness. Try to be brave, Virgo, and let yourself finally see the truth.

Libra

You need to be careful about the choices that you’re making right now, Libra. While you have the best intentions, you are neglecting yourself now.

Boundaries can be hard for you simply because the person you love may have their own feelings about what you need to do for yourself. But, in this case, you are being urged to become more determined and unapologetic with your boundaries and finally start putting yourself first. If your partner doesn’t like it, that may be the awareness you need to finally move on.

Scorpio

You may reflect on many childhood wounds today, Scorpio, as you realize that you haven’t always been making the right choices for yourself. Romance, marriage, and even happiness are all themes that you are entitled to like everyone else, but to actually attract what you want, you need to make sure you’ve healed those parts of yourself that have been accepting less. Look into any similar patterns in your relationship you experienced in childhood and be courageous enough to end anything that doesn’t honor your worth.

Sagittarius

While you have been on a journey to discover what type of commitment and love you want for yourself, you haven’t let your partner in on this part of your journey. Your partner thinks everything is just fine while you are debating whether this is the connection you want to be in for the rest of your life. But regardless of where this relationship is headed, you need to start being more honest with your partner and hold off on big steps, like buying a house together, until you feel more confident.

Capricorn

To change your relationship for the better, Capricorn, you need to change how you communicate. Instead of focusing solely on the goals you have for your relationship, you need to hold space for more of your emotional process. Let go of the logic during this time, and instead, let yourself feel more in your heart and speak from a more emotional space, as this energy will help you overcome the recent obstacles in your romantic relationship.

Aquarius

You deserve to feel valued in your romantic relationship, sweet Aquarius. This means feeling like your partner values your presence and that you are a priority in their life, especially when making decisions. But the issue is that you may not have felt like this recently.

While you aren’t responsible for their choices, you need to start treating yourself how you deserve. Make more choices that bring you happiness and honor your worth, trusting that if this person is really meant to be in your life, they will try to be there.

Pisces

You can’t work to receive the love that you want, Pisces. You can lean into your growth and healing, finding vulnerability and courage. But no matter what you do or how much energy you put into a connection, you can’t earn what you want. Instead, it’s about letting love work for you and learning the art of reciprocal energy.

This shouldn’t be about game-playing in your relationship, but you may want to take a step back to see what happens if you’re not always calling or texting. Doing so will set a new precedent for the kind of love you want to receive.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.