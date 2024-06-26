The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 27, 2024

Today, the Moon in Pisces is holding hands with Saturn and Neptune in Pisces. If you’re in touch with your feelings, expect to go deeper; if not, you might be a little scared of listening to your feelings.

Remember, feelings are just messages. This is a good day to double down on somatic exercises to help ground your body so you can move through your emotions.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be mindful not to slip into escapist tendencies today. Instead, focus on how you can make small improvements and refinements in your life that allow you to feel more nourished and in tune with your body. By engaging your senses, you can experience life outside the chitter-chatter of the mind and notice the smaller details of your life.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you’ve been feeling stuck recently, this is a powerful time to see possibilities on the horizon. Choose the direction that lights you up from inside, as this is the true wisdom of the heart. You can reinvent yourself, devote more time to your creativity, and heal deeper wounds and insecurities about how you show up in the world. You may be able to identify what could be disrupting your creative flow.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your career imaginative explorations are particularly sharp right now, allowing you to break through limiting thinking. Neptune retrograde helps us become like water, making space to explore our inner depths and discover what lies below the surface. Pisces is a water sign that connects all of our intuitive insights.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This Moon phase can bring you closer in touch with your buried emotions. You may be more introspective than usual, as Pisces brings us into the realm of our unconscious. Allow yourself to grieve the loss of what has come to pass; this can help you emotionally regulate your feelings and make more space to feel expansive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Accept this as a sacred invitation to immerse yourself in the language of art, poetry, and passion. Even if you can't remember the last time you touched these threads, rarely have they strayed too far. Slow down and appreciate the small things. Honor yourself like a goddess: run a bubble bath and read poetry. Anais Nin would be my saucy recommendation.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is the perfect opportunity to use your voice and be the catalyst for necessary change in your relationships to initiate healing. If you've been keeping things to yourself, this is the time to release your truths and honor your values. Sometimes, the words we do not say have more of a detrimental effect than the words we do say. Ask yourself, "What are the potential positive outcomes of speaking my truth in my relationships?"

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a good time to think about what structures in your life need to be replaced. These structures could be your working routine or even your social calendar. These changes can support you in feeling more creatively alive, expansive, and free. Perhaps you'll sense a creative longing surging within you. This yearning often arises when we realize that we haven't spent enough time cooking our creative ideas or dwelling in the 'dreamtime' of our imagination. Allocate some time today to do just that.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pleasure is your compass today. When we're connected with our bodies and what makes us feel good, we're more sensitive to the energetic changes in our lives and can feel what direction we should step towards. What embodiment practice helps you connect with your soul? This is a great time to work with scents such as aromatherapy oils or give yourself massages to bring a deeper sense of ease.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The purpose of this moon phase is to let go of what no longer serves your growth and personal development. This transit requires us to go inwards to break through limiting patterns. During this time, you may feel as though you're at a crossroads and may be presented with different opportunities that can take you in unique directions.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

If your heart isn't in the commitments you make, this is the time to honor your instinctual intelligence. With all of these planets in Pisces, we’re much more sensitive to making choices that honor our feelings rather than just doing something because it's the right thing to do or expected of us. Being honest is being kind. So ask yourself, "What strategies can I use to be more honest and transparent in my interactions with others?"

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As you walk through your day, look beyond the surface of the tree or a coffee shop. Everything has a story and history. When you acknowledge that they have all taken a journey to get there, you can see that you're not behind on your path at all. What stories are within you that you're ready to write on a piece of paper? Ritual: Buy a new notebook today.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is a great time to confront your fears head-on and understand how they were formed, which can help unlock a renewed perspective of yourself. When you unpack your fears, you gain insight into how they may have unconsciously hindered you from pursuing your truest desires. Life is a marathon, not a sprint. Engaging in long-term planning will prove beneficial as you strategically execute your goals and steadily progress toward them.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.