Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For June 23, 2024

Summer is here, and with the changing of season, we experience a renewed sense of hope and optimism about the future. With the Moon in Capricorn, you may feel determined and steadfast to reach a goal that changes your career or your personal life. The Sun in Cancer helps you to tap into your inner courage and strength too. What questions do you have about the day or a situation in your life? Perhaps your daily tarot card can help. Let's find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Tarot: The Star

You've got an inner glow about you, Aries. If the universe were to give you a halo, it would shine brighter than the Northern star. What is it that makes this day so special? You've learned an important lesson from the universe, and you've been given a vital assignment: share your knowledge with the world. Start small. You can post something intelligent and deep on your social media or a funny meme with a simple meaning people can catch easily. This is your day to be the 'teacher' of the zodiac, and if you've always wanted to make a difference in the world — shine!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Tarot: Death, reversed

A miracle is happening in your life, but you're afraid to accept it. Fear can keep you from doing what is right for you because it involves the unknown. A sudden change may feel too good to be true, and you distrust it. You may wonder if this gift or person is an illusion, and you ought not to risk being viewed as a public fool. Circumstances can improve. A person may change their mind after careful thought. You might get what you want. You can be so stubborn, Taurus, when you set your opinion on a matter. Rather than let resistance ruin a chance at happiness, be open-minded and test the waters. You may be pleasantly surprised.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Tarot: Ten of Wands

Do you have too much on your plate? You may feel a little tired and overburdened because you took on more responsibilities too soon. Rather than remain silent and try to do it all yourself, ask for help and delegate. You may be afraid to share the workload because you don't want others to see you as weak or that you dropped the ball. But others may want to help so that everyone can enjoy seeing this dream come true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Tarot: The Fool

You are so eager to get to the next level that you don't want to miss out on the chance when the door opens for you. So, you are at a high risk of rushing forward without a plan in place. Would you do better if you knew your goals clearly and waited until a little later? Does it save time to prepare and go forward with confidence than to rush ahead and play it by ear? Measure the cost of your options and think.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Tarot: Two of Wands

A new relationship or one you are in currently seems to be going well. You both are on the same page and if there has been a recent disagreement, you desire the same thing: to be together. This tarot card is a wonderfully promising sign that your relationship isn't just going to work out, but it's going to be mutually fulfilling and sweetly satisfying.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Tarot: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Listen to your intuition, Virgo. You have something inside of you saying to take a chance on yourself. You may have had a bit of bad luck in the past, but that's changing. Your luck is improving for you, and this tarot card lets you see how the past is behind you. Let it go, and don't take any of its negative energy into the future. The future is bright and filled with hope.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Tarot: Ten of Pentacles

You want to feel like you're in control of your money, which means you require a tight budget in place. Why not start today? How will knowing where your money goes help you to feel more secure? Do you want to save or make more income? Start by working with a planner or someone who has expertise in the subject of money management to get started.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Tarot: Ten of Swords

Disappointment is difficult to process, and you may have a friend going through a truly sad time. This is where your friendship comes in and helps to bring joy back into their lives. You understand what it's like to experience heartbreak. You've been there; your caring and kind words can help make your friend feel less alone.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Tarot: The Sun, reversed

Are you feeling sad? Sometimes, you don't have to have a reason to feel down. Sadness can come from nowhere because you are bored with your current hobby or feel ready to try a new adventure. What is the root cause of your sad emotions? Try to find something to boost your spirit, like helping someone in need or trying a new hobby, habit or playful activity to get your brain excited about your day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Tarot: Three of Pentacles

Hard work does pay off. You love to work hard and see your efforts create the life you want to live. Others may see your dedication as a bit much. But don't let the opinion of others pressure you into quitting your goals. You know what you need to do to be happy, and if you desire to push harder than others, that's your choice. Be proud of your decision.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Tarot: Six of Cups

You can learn something significant from your past, especially childhood experiences. Today, you may be more reflective than usual. As you remember things from your past, from school experiences to the friends you've made, consider the lesson you learned and how it helped you to become the person you are today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Tarot: Ace of Cups

A spark of genius is yours, Pisces. When your imagination starts to run wild, it's time to connect with your inner child and play. Write, draw, dance or color an adult coloring book. Be colorful. Listen to music. Have fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.