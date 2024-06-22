Sunday Love Horoscopes Bring Sudden Change To Each Zodiac Sign On June 23

A theme we address during the love horoscopes for June 23, 2024, is that you can’t know you love someone until you know. And then once you do, no matter how hard you might try to go back – you can’t. There is only forward, which is precisely what the energy of Uranus will help you see.

The alignment of the Capricorn Moon and Uranus in Taurus will bring a sudden change of events and emotional clarity due to what has transpired since the New Moon in Capricorn that occurred on January 11. At this time, the Moon and Uranus aligned in precisely the same way. This means you may be called back to events or even themes from that time. This event happens not for you to repeat the past, or even backtrack, but to see how much you’ve grown.

With that clarity, you have the power to make necessary changes to have a healthier and deeper romantic relationship. The truth can no longer be ignored but can also help empower you to create the love you’ve always wanted. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting this Sunday.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 23, 2024:

Aries

You are meant for so much more than you’ve been just accepting. Whether it’s been fear of change or even if you could have what you want, you are being guided to start declaring what it is you are dreaming of. While there could be some challenging spots to move through, it’s nothing you can’t handle – and knowing that dream of love is now within reach should give you the extra nudge to get things done.

Taurus

Change isn’t a pool you can dip your toe into from time to time. It asks all of you, and there is no other way. You can’t change one aspect of your life, or even yourself, and not anticipate that it will eventually reverberate into every other facet. But this is all a positive Taurus; you just need to make sure you aren’t closing your eyes to what needs to be seen or delaying taking action on what you want. Let change have its way with you, and in the process, you’ll finally have that new beginning you’ve been hoping for.

Gemini

You may have to address important matters with your partner today, Gemini, but remember how you choose to do it will make all the difference. It’s time to take the lead, not just to be the one with all the ideas but to challenge yourself to make a plan to go forward. Let yourself step into this new role and take matters into your own hands so that you can rest assured you are doing whatever it takes to improve or even save this relationship.

Cancer

There are times when the best thing that you can do is choose not to worry about what will happen. Having a stable, loving, committed relationship is incredibly important to you, but if you constantly let it take up space in your head, you’ll suffer from overanalyzing. Trust enough in this connection to let go a bit, not to worry about every hidden meaning and let yourself get back to living your life – and enjoying the relationship.

Leo

You might be drawn to drastically change your routines today in hopes of feeling reconnected to yourself or even simply rested. While this does point to a bigger change in your life it doesn’t mean that you need to do everything at once. If you want to go for a drive with your partner today or try that new hibachi restaurant – then do it. Big changes begin with the small ones, Leo, so that is where you should begin.

Virgo

When you let love show up naturally, you also can enjoy more of it. This means letting your relationship or even marriage flow organically rather than forcing anything or even trying to put the brakes on too abruptly. You may need more spontaneity in your life or even a trip to the shoreline to reset and remember that you don’t need to try so hard to love when it’s already offered to you.

Libra

A deep theme in your life right now involves healing, Libra. Whether you are struggling to figure out your next steps or even dealing with whether or not to sign up for the obligations others are putting on you – there is a choice you must make for yourself. Let yourself evolve, breathe life into love again, and remember no pattern is destined to repeat itself. You need to be the one to stop it from happening again.

Scorpio

How you think about love and relationships has shifted so drastically over the last few years that you might need a moment to catch your breath. While that is okay, especially as you’ve given yourself what you need, it doesn’t mean you need to wait for some perfect time to reenter the world of romance and dating. If you are clear about who you are and what you want, surprise yourself and take a chance on love again.

Sagittarius

Choose to practice more gratitude in your relationship, dear Sagittarius. Your partner needs to feel appreciated, which, in this case, will come down to acts of service and quality time. Just because you might express your feelings or give them little tokens of affection doesn’t mean they truly know how important they are to you. When you start radiating gratitude for your partner and treating them as such, you’ll be amazed at how many problems disappear.

Capricorn

Show up as the real you, Capricorn. You don’t need to worry about how your love interest will see you or even if they want this real undiluted version. But in order to really experience the full scope of love and have the relationship you want; you need to practice being more authentic. No one is perfect, and so it’s not something you need to worry about, because no matter what side you decide to show – you will still be worthy of love.

Aquarius

Dream a little dream, Aquarius, or maybe even a big one. Let yourself reconnect with how you always dreamed life would be, whether it involved a loving family and big home or an eclectic flat and spiritually in-tuned partner. You need to get back to your dreams for what you want your life to be before you start taking on the thoughts or opinions of others. The more you can honor these dreams, the more you’ll be able to understand why you settled for less, which is the beginning of receiving more.

Pisces

Some important conversations and moments will positively affect your relationship, but they won’t necessarily be with your partner. You may have to open up to friends or family, talk about what’s been on your mind, and even share your excitement for the future. What may help right now is a conversation that confirms your feelings so you can feel safer to go all in on this new connection.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.