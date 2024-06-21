One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs Starting June 22, 2024

Change is inevitable, but you may wish life were less complicated while in it. On Saturday, there's a seesaw effect between the Sun and Moon while they face off one another from the signs Cancer and Capricorn. For Cardinal signs like Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn, life may feel topsy-turvy.

For fixed signs, such as Taurus, Scorpio, Leo, and Aquarius, you may feel pulled in a new direction. Aquarius and Pisces, specifically, will enjoy time with friends, socializing and having fun. Gemini and Virgo, it's best to do things that you love and value instead of piling too many items on your plate to get done in one day. So what else will the cards reveal for us? Let's find out!

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

It's nice to know that a situation is about to change; however, the luxury might not be there today, and you'll need to adjust. Flexibility is needed during trying times when you must make adjustments quickly. Try to be upbeat and have the right mindset. The day can be challenging and inconvenient, yet you can learn a lot about yourself during the process that helps you become stronger and more resilient.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. You want to have it all right now, but life does not always work out that way. You may get a few things you desire now and have to work a little harder for the rest later. Think about how sweet that day will be when all you've wanted is finally yours. The joy of that moment can make the wait worthwhile.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

A relationship can be so romantic if you try to make it so. Try to make a small gesture demonstrating your love and affection toward the person you care about. A phone call or sweet text can show your love and admiration. A gift doesn't have to be expensive or time-consuming to find. Create something by hand, like a card or drawing. Give from the heart.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you feel restricted by things you previously committed to? It can feel like you're unable to opt out because you promised a person you'd complete a project; however, your emotions may connect to something happening in the universe around you. Maybe someone would love to pitch in. Maybe there's a change you didn't know about, and the timing to go is perfect.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Have a question? Trust your heart, Leo. Your heart is the key to success because it helps you to understand your unique design. You have an amazing guide within. If you want advice, seek wisdom, and you'll find it. Tune in to your inner voice and hear what it says.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Are you being emotional or logical about certain things happening in your life this week? What are you curious about? Intrigue about a subject or person can lead you to value a situation more than it's worth. You want to take a step back and see if your feelings have hindered your ability to see clearly. Detachment is key on this day!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

It's time to turn the page and move on. The worst of life is finally in your rearview mirror. Whenever you're in a bad situation, it can feel as though things will never improve. However, the clouds are practicing. The sun is beginning to shine. Life is looking great, and you'll soon be on top of the world.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Be kinder and more thoughtful when interacting with others. You may not understand what secrets a person is hiding behind a smile. Plus, you'll feel so much better about yourself knowing you were caring and considerate to everyone no matter what happened. You are good to others not because of who they are or what they do but because it's a reflection of who you are inherently.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Be fair-minded. People can shock you by the way they think life ought to be. You don't have to be their judge and jury, though. You can release them to their own fate. Consequences are an excellent teacher for all. What matters is being a voice of reason without any negativity energy attached. Just as you've learned to do things from experience, others will too.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You could use a good friend, and when you're searching to expand your social network, think about people who bring something good and whole into your life. Consider loyalty, faithfulness, honesty and integrity. When you meet a person like this, it may not be a quick and fast relationship, but one that grows slowly with time as you earn each other's trust. Be patient.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait; you have been waiting so long, Aquarius. The wonderful blessings of the universe are coming your way. You might have thought your hard work would not pay off so well, but here it is—your rewards. The universe does its magic for you now, and you deserve it.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

It's not easy to face a problem head-on. A part of you may feel it's a lot worse than you could imagine. If it is, you may not know how to fix it? So, the solution is to ignore it and wish it to go away. This tarot card invites you to be brave and strong; don't stay where you are now. Instead, let your courage grow as you continue to face the fears. Whatever the problem is, you have what you need to solve it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.