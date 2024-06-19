Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 20, 2024

Each astrological sign's daily tarot card reading is here, and we have a big day ahead for Thursday! Every 30 days, the season changes, and on June 20, 2024, we begin a new solar season with the Sun entering Cancer. The Sun in Cancer allows us to learn more about ourselves and others. Cancer is the zodiac sign that rules the home — in tarot, it rules the Chariot card. The Chariot implies never giving up on your dreams no matter what. Grit and determination are what make your dreams come true, and this is one message for each of us during Cancer season. There's also an individual message from Thursday's tarot spread. Let's see what insight we can glean from the cards.

Here is a one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 20, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

You can create your own happiness, Aries. This card motivates you to take a deep breath and do what you can to cultivate goodness in your heart and life. Whether it's pouring into gratitude, widening your perspective, or deepening appreciation for your present moment, what you water grows!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Have you felt in a rut, Taurus? The breakthrough you have been desiring is around the corner. Whether it be significant through coming out of a tough time or simply getting a bit better. This card also motivates you to seize control over what is in your power and do things you know help level up your life. It may be keeping promises to yourself (practicing discipline), pushing yourself, or even resting. Assess your personal needs in this moment and meet yourself where you’re at.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

It is wise to be cautious or prudent, Gemini, which is the quality of being future-minded. This can help you make good decisions long term, as well as build an honorable reputation. This card simply calls you to do your best, using your resources well, and releasing the rest. It all will work out, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It is a beautiful day to get adventurous or nurture an explorative spirit, Cancer. This might look like prancing through new streets, or simply scrolling through Pinterest. This is a great time to test your foot in the water, try something new, and lead with optimism. You are walking in fertile soil where many ideas acted on can be rewarding.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may find yourself at a crossroads, Leo. You may be unsure of which decision to take, and your clarity may be clouded. During this time, it is good to ground yourself, and even go back to the basics to help make your choice. Someone may be able to offer you good advice or direction, but otherwise, voices can lead you even more undecided. Lean into your intuition to press past this.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Conflict is inevitable, Virgo. However, how you approach conflict can change everything. This card highlights the great effects of how you show up in your relationships. For instance, doing your best to practice understanding, keep the peace, and fight for each other, rather than against, will be evident. On the contrary, letting it breed anger in you, and letting it all rip can be damaging. This card serves as a reminder to assess communication in your relationships, and make changes to make it more effective.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

There will be times when you need to sit and think about a decision, and when you will need to flex your decisive muscle, Libra. You are moving forward in your journey, and your ability to act quickly keeps you progressing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

What you put in is what you get out, Scorpio. This card in the reversed position can reveal things within you that are hindering your growth and journey, potentially impatience or procrastination. This is a good time to do internal introspection, and notice if there are any areas needing love. Instead of approaching things with shame, be curious about what they might be trying to tell you, as feelings and aspects of our overall state can be messengers. Self-compassion is key, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Do you have a little hideout, Sagittarius? This card emphasizes the importance of having a space to withdraw and retreat; it may be as simple as your bed, car, or wherever you find yourself. It can be beautiful for you to return to this spot daily to fill your cup back up, like apart of your evening routine. Or, your soul may be longing for a more committed time of recuperation and alone time, where you must intentionally dedicate this period of your life to looking inward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Feeling some setbacks, Capricorn? You may feel there is resistance, whether it be relational, in your healing journey or career. This is a good time to get curious about what might be causing it, or if it is just the current speed of your unique journey. Do not despise slow and steady growth; things that quickly arise can also quickly fall. You may feel the toil of doing the work daily to get to the top, but your rewards will be great.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

There is so much beauty in acceptance and release, Aquarius, and it can meet you where you’re at. This is a great time to fully come to terms with anything you may have been resisting or pursue independent thinking. This may look like changing your heart posture on things that were hard to process or even allowing yourself to let go of things holding you back. Life is beautiful in that every moment is a new opportunity, and much control is given to us to change things.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Caution is key, Pisces. Thinking before you act can produce wisdom in your life and keep you from damage. This card also warns against potential stagnancy, recklessness, or a lack of discipline. This is a good time to do a self-check to keep yourself on the path that produces goodness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.