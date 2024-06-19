Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 20, 2024 — The Summer Solstice Is Here

Today is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. As Shakespeare once penned, “Love should surround you like a sunny solstice day.” Mystics across different cultures believe today is about celebrating the light within you and embracing the passions that make your heart light up. This change of season also signals the shift into Cancer season. As Cancer is naturally ruled by the Moon, this is also a time to nurture yourself and feel the things that cultivate a deeper sense of safety and comfort in your inner and outer world.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for June 20, 2024, and the first day of the summer solstice.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The solstice is a transformational time to reflect on how you interact with the world, what influences you, how you stand by your truths, and how you want to touch the hearts of your community. This is an incredible time to let your guard down and step forward into being the architect of your destiny. By being an active participant in your life, you empower yourself to show your heart to the world and connect to the fullness of your experiences.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Over the next few days, the solstice energy can help you become more present with where you are in your journey so that you can approach your next moves with added intention. You may ask yourself, “How invested am I in this plan of action?” or “How can I intentionally move my plans forward while nurturing them into completion?”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel an unusual amount of energy during this time as it can awaken dormant creative energy that has been waiting to be released into the world. Take a pause in your day and journal your thoughts as they come to the surface. Your unconscious mind may be more active, allowing you to become more aware of your beliefs regarding your creative potential.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Once again, it’s your astrological coming-of-age season, and it’s time to celebrate YOU. What lessons have you gathered in the last year, and how have they changed your inner tapestry? Reflect on what habits and wisdom you want to bring into your new birthday year and leave behind what you think can no longer carry you forward into your new personal reinvention.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a major reset phase, which can give you the courage to transform old beliefs and challenge old mindsets. This is a chance to feel free to make more empowered choices from the purity of your mind and heart. You may ask yourself, “How can I question this belief in a new way?” When we look at our beliefs differently, we’re able to see whether this is a realistic perspective or based on fear from past experiences.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The summer solstice magic sprinkles some fairy dust in your network and connections. This is a wonderful day to surround yourself with people who not only inspire you but also pour into you. See everyone as a teacher and think about what they are teaching you or if their worldview helps you open up more to life and its wonders. Take a trip down memory lane and describe an experience where you witnessed a friend's act of kindness or courage. How did it inspire you?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may feel a sense of renewal in your career sphere. You may realize that your curiosities have shifted and that you’re ready to implement some changes that have been brewing for a while. You may feel ready to take a risk on a new creative project without setting any deadlines or having preconceived notions of how the world will receive it. Make space for these new creative inspirations to root in your daily working life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today you are likely to be led by your curiosity. This is a time to put down what you already know and remember that there is always more to explore. If you’ve been feeling bored lately, this energy can help reawaken your desire to be spontaneous and social. You may feel urged to wander into places you’ve never been before, but do it with people you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Follow the trail of what piques your interest — this is a great time to draw on new inspirations. Be bold and allow yourself to experiment with different parts of your personality. We are multifaceted beings, and the more we get to know our authentic selves, the more we’re able to discover new parts of ourselves. When we allow ourselves to experiment, we allow our inner child to shine.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today, sit with the people you love around a campfire and tell each other your favorite stories. Pay attention to what relationships easily make your inner child appear and shine versus the connections that make you feel shut down and out of sorts. You have a powerful intuitive awareness when it comes to tuning into your relationships. Paired with your somatic awareness, it’s important that you listen to your gut.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a good time to reorganize and replace old habits with rituals that will serve you in the long run. Sometimes our daily rituals no longer feel like they enhance our lives as they once did. Find some quiet time for yourself and ponder this question: “What new rituals could I try that could potentially help me feel more grounded and present?”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Summer solstice celebrations are about coming back to the heart space. Today your heart may feel more expansive and open than usual. You may feel more sensitive to the outside world, and you’re able to pick up on the mood and feelings in your surroundings. If you have a hard time being vulnerable, this is an incredible time to lean into your softness and connect with those around you in a deeper way. Romanticize your friends, your lovers, and yourself.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.