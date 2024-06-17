One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 18, 2024

On Tuesday, the Moon will be in Scorpio, one of astrology's deepest and darkest zodiac signs. Scorpio is known for its ability to go beneath the skin and unveil secrets, intimate memories and deep thoughts that are borderline taboo and difficult to accept. On a collective level, we are open and willing to explore on Tuesday, especially now this year's Gemini season is ending soon. Wisdom is ours from the tarot for each zodiac sign. Let's see what the cards have in store for you!

Learn what your zodiac sign's one-card tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords - Reversed

Have you been feeling a little out of control or restless, Aries? This card signifies sporadic energy or impulsiveness. It serves as a reminder to slow down and reevaluate. This is a time to get grounded and focus on intentionally fixing your energy.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You may be receiving new offers at this time, Taurus. It may be a new relationship or opportunity. This is an exciting time, and calls you to be fully present, and expanding your hope and love. This card of romance may also invite you to learn more ways to be romantic or dive deep into love languages.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This is a card of optimism and gambling on the unknown, Gemini. It can be a signal to put your dreams into motion, and do things especially with success not guaranteed. You may be exploring different options, or educating yourself on different decisions. This could also be a time for diversifying or distributing resources for you, Gemini.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

This card reveals your inner strength and determination, Cancer, which will carry you through. It can signify your drive to get past stumbling blocks in your life, break bad habits, and overall grow in every aspect. Your ability to persevere, and not let setbacks or failure to discourage you will push you through to success. This prompts you to ask where you wish to propel change in your life, and assess what you can do to accomplish that.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool - Reversed

It may be time for an inner assessment, Leo. You may be walking in less than all you desire, and it may be due to a variety of things. This is a great time to do a self-check, and be curious about why. Maybe you’ve been procrastinating out of fear or boredom, or been “underperforming” because you are burnt out and needing rest.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)



This card represents a sorrowful yet unavoidable ending. You may be departing from something you didn’t feel ready to, or emotions that you’ve been resisting have caught up to you. This is a time to let all of the feelings visit, including the negative ones, being fully present with them. However, not letting them overstay. This might look like greeting your feelings with compassion, while also loving yourself enough to let light shine on your face.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Everything can change for you with a little bit of perspective, Libra. Particularly, this card brings light to your view of work and responsibilities. You can view them as dreadful work, which can leave you feeling burdensome. However, viewing it with gratitude or as a privilege can allow you to feel joy in what is at hand.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords - Reversed

Have you been feeling weary or burnt out in some areas, Scorpio? This card can communicate a need to prioritize boundaries for your self-care, or get in touch with things you may have lost. This may look like tapping into play or enjoyment you’ve gotten too busy to immerse yourself in, or rekindle spiritual beliefs.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress - Reversed

Love yourself first, Sagittarius. There may be some needs within yourself you are waiting for others to fulfill, however, there are things you can tend to on your own. For instance, instead of waiting to be seen by others, you may grant your own self-validation and compassion. This is a motherly, caring card. It can signify your capacity for love and protection, which you can bring to others as well as give to your inner child.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles - Reversed

Routines can be great, Capricorn. However, sometimes they can grow dull and leave you feeling bored. The King of Pentacles represents rigidness with a person or within your life. It can serve as a reminder to break free from normalcy, potentially trying something new or doing things to divert from your usual.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands - Reversed

Often, the hardest part is starting, Aquarius. Do not be discouraged if taking something off the ground is hard, requiring lots of time and effort. Difficulty doesn’t always mean something isn’t right for you; it may just mean you are doing something worth doing. As the saying goes, the best things in life are uphill, requiring work or a “hike.”

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Giving up can have a negative connotation, Pisces. However, sometimes, it can be putting to rest old things or things not meant for you to bring life and attention to the things that are. Sometimes, deciding to turn a new leaf or shift focus can be the wisest thing for you. This card asks you to ponder what dead plants you may be watering.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.