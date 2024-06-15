Love Horoscopes On June 16 Are Healing For Relationships

Love horoscopes on June 16 feature the astrological energy of Venus, the planet of love, and Mercury, ruler of communication, joining together in the final degree of Gemini, a place of completion and endings. While this transit will eventually bring about new beginnings, the focus on Sunday, June 16, has to be on what has to end, whether it’s a recent fight or even the relationship altogether. Endings always create the space for new beginnings, as long as they’re fully surrendered to.

Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting June 16, 2024.

Aries

You tend to show your affection through acts of service or even simply just showing up with your full presence. But there is something weighing on your heart. While this is about endings, you might need to let go of keeping your feelings to yourself or thinking that just because you hold your partner, they know how you feel about them. Make a choice to speak more from your heart, no matter how uncomfortable it is, and leave less room for assumptions.

Taurus

Take time to get clear on what you value in your life and in your relationship. While it is a part of who you are, you might have been focusing more on money or even the finances in your relationship than who the person your partner is. Just as you bring more to the table than consistency or abundance, so do they. But in order to make it to the other side, you need to be willing to take accountability and focus on the value your partner genuinely brings to your life.

Gemini

Gemini, you’ve been moving so fast it’s been hard for your partner to keep up. Not everyone does great with the surplus of air energy the cosmos has brought. Give your partner a bit more understanding and don’t just assume it’s because they’re not the person for you. Talk to them, make space for their feelings and let them know what you need. All might not be lost, but it’s going to take owning your part to keep the connection together.

Cancer

While you need to honor your dreams, you also need to remember that no relationship will ever look exactly as you had pictured it. Don’t be too quick to say 'next' if your connection doesn’t seem to be all you had imagined. There is space for appreciating who your partner is, which can help you experience more gratitude for the relationship. That being said, though, it might also be time to face the reality that no matter how much you appreciate your partner, it doesn’t mean they’re the one for you. Be open to the truth.

Leo

Taking a connection to the next level won’t ruin anything, even if you first began as friends. Those romantic relationships that begin unsuspectingly after spending time in the 'friend zone' are often those that have the ability to become so much more. It’s normal to have fears or worry if you’ll ruin your friendship or upset the circle of friends if things don’t work out. But you can’t worry about all of that right now. Instead, make that leap and let your connection evolve naturally, regardless of where it leads.

Virgo

Fall in love with allowing yourself to be fully seen by your partner. Accept their affections, the way they try to show you you’re the most important person in the world and open your heart to love. It’s not that your partner hasn’t been trying to show you what you mean to them, but that you’ve had your walls up for so long you might not even realize it. Let yourself realize that there was never actually a real problem at all, just your journey to trust the love you are being given.

Libra

Don’t underestimate the power of new love. Whether this is a chance encounter or even a travel romance, the length of time you’ve known someone doesn’t determine their importance in your life. The wrong person could mistreat you for years, while the right one will intuitively know how to love you in all the right ways. Let yourself let go of trying to make something it never was and embrace the magic of a new connection.

Scorpio

No matter how hard it might feel, Scorpio, you have to start speaking up more about what you want. This is your year of transformation, but to actually make the most of that, you have to start expressing yourself. Silence never earns any rewards. You have a voice, and whether it’s about what you want or what you don’t, you need to start using it.

Sagittarius

It’s okay if your heart isn’t in your relationship anymore, Sagittarius, but remember that the way you end it matters. Being present for difficult conversations can be hard for anyone, but you owe it to yourself and your partner to provide the healing you both need. There isn’t anything to lose at this point, but it’s unlikely there’s anything that can save it either. Take this sign from the universe and step up to being transparent and honest, so that you can both become better.

Capricorn

You can’t just keep up your current pace and not expect to get burned out. Even though you are in love with your partner and all of your actions are coming from a positive space, it doesn’t mean that you don’t need to take time for yourself. The healthiest relationships are those where each person has time to themselves, whether it’s for something they enjoy or even just to rest. Stop trying to be it all and you may just find you already have it all.

Aquarius

Just because it’s the end of an era doesn’t mean that it’s a bad thing. You have been talking a great deal about what the future will hold for your relationship. You want this, but have been confused by feeling like you are prematurely mourning your single life, too. This is all part of the process, and all you have to do is feel it while still giving yourself permission to say 'yes' to what you’ve always wanted.

Pisces

You’ve been progressing your connection in all the best ways, but now it’s time to start preparing for what comes next. Sometimes endings are really about looking toward what is to come with excitement and hope, and that is precisely how you’ve been feeling recently. Engage in conversations about where your relationship is headed, whether that's moving in together or even purchasing a new place to live. Actively participate in the life you want to create because these endings are actually what create the space for your dreams to come true.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.