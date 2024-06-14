Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On June 15

Venus in Gemini brings in options to romance, but it also reveals what the distinct parts of yourself may genuinely need from love. As the planet of love squares off with Lilith in Virgo, the rebel of the zodiac, be prepared to have some stark realizations of your own - and even find out a few secrets your partner has been keeping. While the energy of Venus and Lilith can bring about illuminating epiphanies, it also can help you see the truth about your romantic relationship so you can get the clarity you need. There is also a warning though with this energy to proceed with caution if you cross paths with anyone new today, as the connection may not be what it appears to be at first glance.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, June 15, 2024:

Aries

Be honest about what you want from your partner. Even if everything has been going well so far, you might not really be letting on to the inner plans for the future that you’ve been dreaming of. Doing so won't scare away anyone that is meant to be in your life. Take this chance to let it all out, and to remember that you can’t hide from your own truth.

Taurus

Let yourself go a little wild today, even if it seems intimidating. Break your own rules for love and let your partner see your shadow side. You don’t always have to have it all together or even pretend to. When you can be your messy human self, you also create a space of acceptance for your partner, too, which only helps to improve your relationship.

Gemini

It can be challenging to stay in a relationship when you’ve hit a rough patch, but you might learn more if you let yourself argue it out rather than just finding an easy distraction. You might end up calling it quits as you realize you need more from your connection than it can bring, but that doesn’t mean running away will help. Be in it and be honest so that no matter which way things go, you will know you still approached it as your best self.

Cancer

You have a depth that others don’t always get to see. Part of revealing this side of you to your partner also involves healing as you accept all your intricate pieces and know that you are just you — no contradictions necessary. Open up, let your partner into your inner world, show them who you really are and realize that authentic love is better than simply going through the motions.

Leo

You might be feeling a bit more dramatic than normal today dear Leo — but it’s OK because your partner actually loves that side of you. It’s just that what you may find out about them might test your resolve to handle things maturely or calmly. Don’t try to hide if you’re disappointed or upset. While dramatic yelling never really fixes anything, sometimes your partner needs to see how their actions actually affect you. Just try not to go and gossip with anyone after — especially about any secrets of your partner’s.

Virgo

It’s time to redefine who you are. Let yourself change, get to know new parts of yourself and don’t be afraid to go against the opinions of others. Just because you are a very consistent person doesn’t mean you deserve to ever feel boxed in by your partner. And while that can seem to happen overnight, it doesn’t mean you have to stay there. Open up and embrace the best parts of you, reminding your partner there is more to you Virgo than simply consistency.

Libra

In your heart, you know what is meant for you and what isn’t. But you may have to go through some deeper healing in order to be able to trust this part of yourself. Just because you were taught not to trust your heart doesn’t mean it has to stay that way. Let go of the words of others and focus solely on what you want — and then be absolutely confident in expressing that in your relationship, regardless of what it might mean for the connection.

Scorpio

You can’t make everyone happy and assume that makes you happy, too. You might have to get more comfortable with disappointing people, letting them be angry or not knowing the full story. Right now, your happiness matters more than anything else. Do whatever is necessary to embrace the very changes that will bring the life of your dreams.

Sagittarius

Everything comes down to balance so that you can feel confident that what you do in this moment won’t ruin the long-term plans you have for your life. Be very mindful today of any workplace romances, especially if it’s not a relationship anyone knows about just yet, because there is a high risk of getting caught. Even if this is a just a "work wife" or "husband" scenario, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t crossed lines that your current partner would be upset about. Just make sure what you do today won’t become a regret tomorrow.

Capricorn

You have to give yourself an outlet, dear Capricorn. Whether this is about getting back into an exercise routine or breathwork, you need to make sure that you are able to embrace your physicality. You need to move today — get outside if you can, raise your blood pressure and let it out, because if you don’t, you might end up taking it out on your unsuspecting partner. Recognizing that you need to take care of yourself, which includes getting out any pent-up energy, will help you continue to be the partner that you want to be.

Aquarius

It’s time to redefine the rules of your relationship. Even if this isn’t all about 'all or nothing,' it seems that love has felt heavier lately rather than something that brings you joy. You may have to make some tough decisions today about how you can change things so you feel happy again, but it’s worth leaning into. Avoiding or hoping that matters will magically get better never actually works, so reflect and then remember that you get to write your own rules for love — no matter what they might be.

Pisces

You might be wondering if you are really ready for the kind of relationship you’ve said you want. This is normal, Pisces, especially when it begins affecting your home life. Your home is much more than just a place you sleep, it's your refuge from the world. Don’t sabotage your dreams just because change is scary. Be authentic about what you need and how you want it to look so that when this new offer for commitment arrives — you’ll feel confident enough to take it.

