Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For June 14

Times are changing, and the Moon guides the way. The Moon will leave Virgo to enter Libra, bringing fresh energy to partnerships, friendships and romantic relationships. This is a perfect day for scheduling a group or double date or attending an event where you can mingle with others. Let's read the cards to see what else is in store for us.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 14

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

This card highlights your wins, not necessarily the win itself, but how you rose above whatever it was for you, Aries. It also advises learning to not submit to late starts, disadvantages or weaknesses in your life, which can reward you greatly. It can be highly satisfactory and confidence-building for you to look back and see how far you’ve come, not just seeing where you are due to circumstances but also through hard work and intentionality.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

An environment can either help you thrive or hold you back, Taurus. This card signifies inner nourishment and considers the factors that impact it, like your surroundings. This is an excellent time to do a little assessment and notice the impacts of each thing in your life. Are there habits or people who aren’t good for you or things that may have served a purpose for a previous period in your life but cannot be taken into a new chapter?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

How’s your relationship with alone time, Gemini? Whether good or bad, this card encourages you to improve the narrative. This may look like overcoming any obstacles keeping you from it or learning to find things you enjoy doing alone. The core focus is to get to know yourself more and have a space to be still.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You will receive the kindness you put into the world, Cancer. This card encourages you to let others know how their actions impacted you; write thank you notes or send a message. Also, do not be afraid to be the first person to do something good for others, especially if it seems unnecessary.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You have great intuition, Leo; you must only learn to tap into it. This card signifies intellect and wisdom. You can see through the truth in situations, which can be a great strength for you and your team. This is a great time not to be afraid to harness and use it to everybody’s advantage.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

This card signals you are receiving timely help or relief from a situation. This is good news! It also may be a call to be that person for someone else. You may be led in compassion and generosity to do something “unnecessary” but very kind that can change someone else’s situation. It could also be contributing to a cause you support.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

It’s time to let your heart dance in hope, Libra. This is a card of optimism and goodness. If needed, this is the time to change your mindset a little and bust out the gratitude journal or the notes app on your phone. Be intentional about shedding light on the good, as it can be easily overlooked, and cultivate hope for your situation.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Life can be beautiful because it is a journey; what you don’t like, you can work to change. You are the same person all your life but you also have the power to develop. This card is a card of triumph and enjoying the thrill of life. It motivates you to press into your current situation and develop a new sense of appreciation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

This card brings out the maturity in you, Sagittarius. It calls you to be the peacemaker in situations you encounter and lead as an example. This is a great time to continue developing your strengths and grow in your personal confidence.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

This card calls you to embrace your inner child and enjoy simple activities. This could include having a cozy movie night, getting together with your gals, or doing things you loved to do as a child. You may also crack open a memory box or go through old photos. This is an excellent day for nostalgia.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may be at a crossroads, questioning someone’s true character and effort in your friendship. Perhaps someone has been saying one thing but acting in a way that opposes it. This card reveals that you may not be getting met halfway and, because of that, are doubting. It encourages you to do what you can to build a life in your relationships and notice when you’re watering a dead plant.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

A tide has turned in your favor, Pisces. You may be walking out of a rough time, but this card signals health and goodness. This encourages you to apply what you have learned from the difficulties and use it to create an even better present and future. During this time, you may feel a sense of balance; notice what that looks like for you and how it feels.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.