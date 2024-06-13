While you can quite literally plan until your heart’s content, it doesn’t mean you won’t have to risk for love. There is a balance between tending to practical details and realizing that your inevitability will have to trust that you’ve done all you could, and the next step is to take action. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo represents yang energy in your life, where you are asked to align your actions with any intentions you have set, often even bringing in a certain level of divine risk. But you are strong, both in your perseverance and in your belief that anything done in the name of love will always work out.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 14

Aries

Not surprisingly, it’s been full speed ahead for a while in your life. Whether you’ve been beginning a brand-new relationship or even settling matters from a previous one, there has been little time to actually stop and catch your breath. But that is precisely what you are being guided to do today. Try to actively slow down, trust that whatever is meant for you will still be there even after you rest and remember that boundaries are the best way to not only manifest your dreams but also care for yourself.

Taurus

Pay attention to what occurs within your relationship today as you may have to make a decision you hadn’t expected would come so soon. You have to be willing to not only trust your heart but also yourself in what you want your life to be so that when the moment of change presents itself, you don’t back down. Let yourself move toward a deeper commitment, even if it’s just admitting to yourself how much you are about a particular person because once you can declare your truth to the universe, then it also becomes easier to call in even more love.

Gemini

Focus on your home, family, and intimate relationships, especially if there have been recent opportunities for expansion. You’ve been trying to be more practical about decisions of the heart, and while you’ve been excelling at approaching love in a healthier way, you also must realize that there will always still be the unknown. Take a chance on what matters most to you, introduce your new love to your friends, or even family, invite them to spend the night. It might also be time to talk family plans with your existing partner too, which you are ready for, so don’t be afraid to take this next step, Gemini.

Cancer

Pause and reflect on whether or not you are actively creating the life you had hoped you would live. Of course, this affects your romantic life a great deal, especially if you have been trying to make plans or become clearer on your partner's intentions. But the only way you'll learn if this connection is forever by expressing what you’ve been thinking. Make the choice to be brave — and if you are reaching a point of giving an ultimatum, make sure it’s one your head and heart are both involved in.

Leo

Don’t be afraid to ask for more, dear Leo. You love nothing more than a big love, so why even hesitate in asking for it all? Just because it’s often talked about as negative when someone wants the moon and all the stars doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve it. Make your partner an offer they can’t refuse and remember you don’t have to accept only pieces of the love you want because you deserve the entirety of what you’ve always dreamed of.

Virgo

You might have been keeping a secret recently from your partner, and although it’s not one that would cause hurt or betrayal it doesn’t mean that you don’t need to start opening up. If you want more from your life, or even something different, then it’s time to start articulating that to your partner. Honestly, while you need to cultivate your own happiness, your partner can’t help you do that unless you tell them what you need. Make the choice to let this secret out, and you’ll find that it was only your own fear that was making you keep this to yourself.

Libra

Spend time in your fantasies today, Libra, because leaning into your dreams is how you begin formulating a plan to make them a reality. Even if you have to course correct along the way, making even a preliminary plan for your dreams allows you to trust that it’s safe to take that first step. But it also reminds you of what you really want so that you’ll be less inclined to accept less. It’s time to let go of simply good enough and really allow yourself to trust that you can have the relationship you’ve always dreamed of.

Scorpio

If you’ve been contemplating getting back into the dating world, then you might want to involve your friends in your aspirations. Let yourself open up to the people who care for you, letting them know you’re ready to get back out into the dating world — and also being very clear about what (and who) it is you’re looking for. Love may exist in unlikely places, Scorpio, but in order to understand that you might have to stop thinking you have to go about this romance business all by yourself. And often, your friends may bring just the unique perspective you need for a brand-new love.

Sagittarius

It’s okay to go through phases of feeling disconnected in your relationship, but you need to be able to let your partner know how you’ve been feeling. Especially if this may be a more ongoing issue than simply one or both of you being busy with life recently. As you’ve grown into your authentic self, you’ve begun needing to feel fully seen and valued for who you authentically are. But to see if that is going to be possible in your connection, you have to open up and not just say how you’ve been feeling but also don’t shy away from being that real you — after all, the real you have always been worthy of love.

Capricorn

Sometimes the best thing you can do for your relationship is a change of scenery. Take a break from life and let yourself and your partner simply have fun, experience new things together and make the most of your connection. Even if it feels like life has been busy or you might not be able to get away, try to plan a day out to just enjoy your relationship. Leave work and everything else behind and let the day bring what it might, knowing as long as you’re together, that’s the most important part.

Aquarius

If nothing changes, then nothing ever changes. As much as you might be tired of being the one always bringing up issues or offers for new aspects to bring into your relationship, you still might have to be the catalyst for what you hope to manifest right now. Focus on what it feels like you need in your connection, whether it’s more time together, discussing deeper topics or even matters of intimacy. Once you’re clear on what you need, rather than bringing it up to your partner in conversation, simply do it. Plan the evening in, direct the date — just take action on what you want rather than just hoping your partner will.

Pisces

It’s decision time, Pisces. Everything you’ve been building and working towards is about to get very real as you will be presented with an opportunity to take a risk for love. Ground yourself in all you have not only built but healed within yourself, and then take a deep breath and trust that you are ready for this next chapter. Timing is only an illusion, if it feels right in your heart, that means it’s the right decision. And enjoy it because this is what you have always wanted.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.