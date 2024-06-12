Your daily tarot card reading brings wisdom to your day on Thursday, June 13. The Sun is in Gabby Gemini, and we have a Moon in determined Virgo. Together, these energies bring powerful opportunities to accomplish goals. Our communication skills peak and our mental fortitude are strong. Let's see what the stars reveal for us, using a single tarot card for each sign.

The one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 13, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess

You can miss a detail, Aries, especially if you focus on superficial things. You may think you know a situation by what you observe, yet scratching the surface will reveal more information — and you will want that data this week. When you catch yourself skimming details, fading out during conversation or not paying attention to what's being said, stop yourself. Return to the moment and pay attention.





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You can often tell when someone is putting on a show for attention by how they act and what is said. Your wicked, spidey sense can spot a phony a mile away! Don't let the opinion of others sway you into thinking you ought to ignore your intuition. You know when you're right. It's only a matter of time before an imposter reveals their true colors to you.





Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Confidence is rarely bad, but if it leads to arrogance, you may think you know more than you do. In business, love, and friendships, this could lead you to think that you can take recalculated and wasteful risks. Be careful. Play 'worst-case scenario' in your mind to tell if your decision to rush ahead is a wise one.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

A penny saved: Cancer is more than just a small contribution to your bank account; it can become a training tool for your mind. You can learn the great value of frugality. It takes practice to think about how your spending habits will impact your overall financial picture in the long term. Making small investments paired with saving money when you can add up quickly.



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You can be so intuitive and pick up the vibe around you so that it's as though you're having a transcendental experience. When you walk into a room and feel like you've been there before or get flashes of insight, go with the flow. Be curious as to why the universe is speaking to you now. Likely, you will get a revelation or discover something behind the veil.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Love is scary, and you won't know if you'll get hurt until you decide to give your heart to someone else. You can put all the protective barriers around your heart now, but if a relationship is meant to be forever or to help each of you be a stepping stone to your forever person, you have to try.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

If you want something, you have to go for it. Dreams come true for others, so why not you? A dream in your heart was put there for a reason. It's there so you can work to manifest it into your life. If it's big and scary to you, that's a good thing! Success requires work, but it also follows struggle. Your effort will give birth to the life you want to live.









Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Who are your friends? There's an old saying, "Tell me who your friends are, and I'll tell you who you are." Who and what you keep in your sphere of influence brings out the best (and worst) in you. You want to choose people who encourage you to be your best self, even if that means they have to tell you a hurtful truth. Picking where you choose to grow and thrive is a decision not to take lightly.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups



Do your regrets haunt you sometimes? It's normal to have sorrow about decisions you've made in the past that you wish you did not do. However, those moments brought you to this place and helped form your unique perspective on life. Don't lament what was; instead, forgive yourself and be thankful for the opportunity to grow in such a way that created you that is wonderful.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

What are you not doing for yourself that you should be doing? Make a list and promise to yourself that you will prioritize these items. You need to be intentional to live the life you want to live. Create a schedule and stick to it.



Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Are you bored with your job lately? You may feel less than eager to report for duty each day. A part of you may want to quit. Something could be missing: your workplace isn't provided for you right now, but that may not mean you change careers or give up your current role completely. Consider how to contribute at a high level and find a passion project to invest your energy into.



Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You have done a great job getting to this place in life. When you look back at your life, you might not have imagined you'd be there now. Your series of choices brought you to this wonderful place, and now you can sit back and enjoy the results of your hard work.





Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.