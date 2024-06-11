Plan for a super productive day with the Moon entering an earth sign. The Moon in Virgo is driven to achieve results, especially in health, wellness, and daily responsibilities, with high productivity. The Sun remains in Gemini for one more week. Let's see what else is in store for Wednesday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 12

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Even if you have a packed list of things to do today, this is a good time to prioritize the essentials. You don’t have to commit to 100 different things to feel valuable. As the moon in Virgo trines Mars in Taurus, you're called to focus on some "me" time. You can’t pour from an empty cup, right?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you’re working on any creative projects, this is a good time to refine what you’ve created as the moon in Virgo encourages your analytical side. This could involve initiating a special team meeting to assess individual progress, ensure everyone is on the same page, and make adjustments if necessary.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You feel much more centered when you know your home maintenance has been taken care of, and while the moon is in resourceful Virgo, you might just put everything down to ensure your new curtains are up or that pesky plumbing issue is fixed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Speak kindly to yourself today, especially if your inner critic has been loud recently. Your body hears everything — whatever you say to yourself, it’s taking notes and filing them in the cabinets within your psyche. This is the time to prioritize better habits, including your self-talk. Practice some affirmations to remind yourself just how wonderful you really are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s time to get a little more practical with your budgeting, and there's no better time than with the moon in analytical Virgo. As boring as life admin can be, you’ll have much more fun knowing that you won’t find a big bill slapped on your desk at the end of the month.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Reward yourself for all the hard work you’ve been putting into the 'matrix machine.' Now that the moon is in your home sign and squaring abundant Jupiter, this is a time to relax and treat yourself for achieving your goals. We know it may not be in your nature to be lazy, but we all deserve a good rot day every now and again!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Pay special attention to your dreams, Libra. Sometimes our overthinking minds can quiet the voice of our intuition, but dreams are a wonderful place where our extrasensory perception can become visible. Consider keeping a dream journal to assist you in making practical sense of what your dreams are trying to tell you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Call in a favor from a friend if you need to, Scorpio. Or better yet, run some errands together. When was the last time you had a proper catch-up without the bells and whistles of planning something extravagant? Remember, with good friends, even the most mundane tasks can be fun.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re one of the most visionary signs, but sometimes you can overwhelm yourself with the bigger picture without considering the smaller steps required to get there. Lean into the productive energy of Moon in Virgo today, which can help you put a solid plan together. Before you look up to the mountain, look down at your feet.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A successful businesswoman, philanthropist and, of course, one of the most fun entertainers alive, Capricorn muse Dolly Parton knows how to balance discipline with having a good time. Where do you think you are on the work-life balance Richter scale? Figure it out and adjust accordingly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you get lost in a lot of self-psychoanalysis to understand why you do what you do, but remember not to scrutinize yourself so much that you lose touch with your humanity. You're not just a robot — you have a big heart, too! Spend some time with close friends who can help get you out of your own head.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling a little detached from your relationships. Ponder how your relationships serve your growth and impact your decision-making for your own life with the help of the Virgo moon's attention to detail. What voices do you need to drop to truly hear your own? Don't be afraid to reach out to others who can help you process your thoughts.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.