Each Zodiac Sign's Accurate Horoscope For June 11

Mars in Taurus squaring Pluto retrograde in Aquarius greatly influences each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 11.

Written on Jun 10, 2024

On Tuesday, June 11, Mars in Taurus squares Pluto retrograde in Aquarius, greatly influencing each zodiac sign's horoscope. The square between Mars, the planet of action, in obstinate Taurus, and Pluto retrograde can make people more feisty than usual. Find out how each zodiac sign can best manage this energy.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries

Today, you may feel empowered to conquer your goals, understanding your main motivations for intentional choices. Being fearless means consciously choosing not to let fear overpower you. 

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus

Be mindful of burnout, and ask yourself ‘what is my core intention of wanting to achieve this goal?’ Remember nothing outside of you can give you a sense of internal completion, no matter what type of success comes your way. 

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini

This is a great time for creative action and surrendering to your impulses. Sometimes we let our minds control the show, without realizing how our senses also know how to point us in the right direction. 

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer

Courage lies in understanding fears and refusing to let them overcome you, empowering you to take risks and move forward. If unsure of direction, quiet the noise and listen to your inner voice for guidance. 

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo

You may feel the urge to take more spontaneous action; however, be mindful that you aren’t making decisions out of a knee-jerk reaction. Go through all your options before making any permanent decisions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo

Today is a great time to take your time and understand the beauty of letting things unfold organically, instead of forcing them to happen. In a fast-paced world, we can feel the pressure to constantly be in a state of ‘doing’. This is a time to rediscover the art of slowness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra

It’s essential to acknowledge that moments of conflict can initiate conversations that create space for more harmony. Addressing disagreements maturely allows us to reveal our true feelings so that we can show up more authentically in our relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio

Today, ask yourself "How do I exercise my power of choice in my relationships?" We all have the right to express what matters to us, and this energy can support you to feel confident in taking ownership of fulfilling your relationship desires. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius

This is a great time to break out of your routine and try new methods to enhance your creativity. If you’ve been feeling stagnant recently, this energy can help move stagnant energy to support you to take bold action.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn

Today, you may find that you want to feel more free. So, ask yourself this "How can I create more autonomy in my life?" This is a good time to negotiate your commitments, if they no longer feel aligned and if they are taking up too much of your energy. 

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius

Make it a point today to see how you can carefully curate a life of joy. What needs to be subtracted to make you feel more free, alive and sensual? Don’t feel guilty for making decisions that make you feel more whole. 

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces

There’s no time for dragging your heels today, you might feel a big push to get on with the to-do list that has been piling up on your desk. So, say goodbye to the procrastination gremlin at the front door. 

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.

