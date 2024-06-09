One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 10

We get a fresh start on Monday, and the tarot card reveals deep wisdom for us to begin the week strong. There's much to be optimistic about with the Moon in lively Leo and the Sun in energetic Gemini. We are determined and strong, and able to communicate clearly. So, let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign, per their day's tarot card.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 10

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Your desire for order can reveal beautiful things about you, Aries. However, it can do you and those around you more harm than good when you try to control things you truly don’t have any control over. You can thrive when you can accept what is and roll with the waves of life. This card signifies doing what you can do but also being okay with surrendering at points.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You may find that discouraging words are opposing you, Taurus. You may naturally feel the effects of their words; however, this card calls you to take a step back and gain a wider perspective. This is a good time to lean on the truth and notice the true motives of others' words and actions. It may just be a projection of their fear and insecurity, nothing you must take to heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

This card represents someone who has climbed their way to success and holds much power for leadership. You, Gemini, possess the qualities to impact others positively! You may use your talents and time to do so; it doesn’t take much; it just takes the willingness to carry it out. This card signifies achievement, which should be celebrated, but it is also something to come to with humility. You may sabotage your experience and others by thinking you are better; pride always comes before the fall.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You may have encountered some disappointments or unfulfilled dreams, Cancer. This card signifies potential lingering gloom or a past experience haunting you. A crucial step to fully moving on is allowing yourself to be fully present here and process any emotions your experiences may have evoked. Remember, the only way through is through. Your healing may be slow, but that’s okay. Your direction is more important than your speed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess



Every period has a purpose, Leo. You cannot excel and do in every moment, some durations are reserved for recharging and being still. This card signifies a time of peace and cultivation of inner wholeness. You may be pressing into inspiration, faith and confidence!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Doing things differently may be frowned upon by the world, but it can empower you, Virgo. Your unique perspective or ways of doing things can benefit you or bring you quality of life. This card can present to you the question, what might you have been doing out of habit by following the world, and what can you change to change your life for the better?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You may be inclined to project your thoughts and opinions, Libra. However, sometimes it’s better to pull back and restrain. This may look like not letting everyone know about your business or choosing not to say things that will only add fuel to the fire.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It’s time to get together with your gals or romantic partners and have some fun! This card signifies refilling your cup and enjoying yourself with friends. You may do this through artistic collaboration, like having a painting night. Supporting one another can come through quality conversation, vulnerability, and being there for each other.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The World

This card signifies a widening of perspective and attaining much freedom through doing so. This might look like trusting and releasing for you or moving beyond smaller ways of thinking and into an expanded outlook.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are growing, Capricorn, and your self-control and determination have gotten you this far. This card signifies a leader with stability that creates much success. This is a time to develop your strengths and do things to better show up for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

This card signifies wisdom with matters of the heart, Aquarius. Your heart is precious and valuable, worthy of protection. There is beauty in not opening it up to anyone but those who are worthy of intimately sharing it with. This doesn’t mean you are cold to those who aren’t, but you are selective with who you share things with and come into a relationship with.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Queens of Wands, reversed

Your words hold power, Pisces. This card calls you to question how you may have been using words lately and assess whether that's how you wish to. You may use words to build up or tear down, including how you speak to yourself and others. It is always wise to watch what you say. It does require patience, but with time, you'll grow stronger in this area of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.