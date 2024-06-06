Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 7 — The Moon Enters Cancer

Happy weekend, zodiac signs. The Moon will leave Gemini to enter the sweet sign of Cancer. Collectively, we can expect to experience heightened emotions. Our intuition is strong. For air and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio or Pisces), this is a great time to process and release any negative emotions. For earth and fire signs, understanding your goals and making plans to achieve them can begin this Friday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 7.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, watch that fiery temper of yours. During the Moon in harmony with Mars, your ruling planet, the best of you could come out in full force! You may be feeling more reactionary than usual. Repressed emotions could surface, ultimately helping you feel freer and lighter in the long term. This is a time to take care of your overall well-being so that you don’t feel like you’re being pulled in too many different directions.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Listen to your gut, Taurus. It's there for a reason. Your intuition will be heightened in the next few days now that the Moon enters your house of thinking, which may prompt you to change how you navigate your goals. You may integrate what you've learned about yourself and others from recent experiences and realize that your outlook on your mission has evolved.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"Know thyself, Gemini." You love to learn about others, but turn that inquisitive nature inward and take time to study yourself. During the next few days, the Cancer Moon creates growth opportunities, and you may be more introspective than usual, which can help you listen to the wisdom of your inner voice more clearly. By acknowledging the stories your emotions have been trying to show you, you can heal insecurities such as imposter syndrome that might be hindering your inner growth.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every month, you get the blessing of the Moon in your sign. You get a power boost throughout the weekend. Let Luna power up your faith to help you move confidently toward building your vision. You may feel more connected to your personal mission; plant seeds to make your dreams grow. Even if you’re not exactly sure what the journey will be like on the outside, you may sense an inner recognition of what it feels like.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in your house of endings lets you let go of the past and prepare your heart for a beautiful future. Once you remove the weight from your shoulders, you may be more inclined to spend some time enjoying the simple pleasures of life at home. This is a good time to nurture yourself in new ways and feel more comfortable. Your intuition will help guide you to make decisions that resonate with your path while feeling hopeful that you can achieve the impossible.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to celebrate the sweetness of your friendships, including those you have with spiritual guides or angels watching over you. Your dreams may be super vivid with the Moon in Cancer, and you might even receive a message from an ancestor. It’s a great time to do a ritual for an ancestor as there might be a secret longing to feel more spiritually connected to the ‘other side.’

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Work and responsibilities call your name. The Moon entering Cancer makes Friday a great day to observe how societal or family conditioning has dictated your career steps. Wash off all of the external expectations that aren’t serving your growth. What does ‘sacred work’ mean to you, and does your career currently align with this? If it doesn't, what can you do to make things right? If it does, how can you improve what works and create opportunities for rewards and recognition? Consider talking to a trusted mentor or researching career trends online.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's a big world, Scorpio, and you have a vision for improving it. The Moon speaking with Mars is a solid reminder that your life has a purpose. Having meaningful goals makes you feel even more focused. Money doesn't matter if you’re not making an impact; you are ready to live life as an adventure and on purpose. Friday is a great day to define what living a purposeful life looks like to you and how your current choices align with a refined ethos.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Cancer Moon working in harmony with Mars brings out your sentimental nature and your reflective nature is heightened. Consider your current choices. How are they bringing you closer to your long-term vision? What does self-mastery look like to you? This is a good time to consider how your mindset influences you and helps you to see different possibilities that can enhance your level of success. You may be more inclined to think about the impact of your legacy on the world.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon opposite your sign is a time for change, which can feel disruptive, thanks to Mars. Use this tension between the Moon and Mars to your benefit. Friday is a great day to break through some beliefs that aren’t actually helpful for your growth. As we know, our beliefs construct our world and tell us what is and isn’t possible. List 10 things in your phone notes about what you think isn’t possible and what evidence you have that has backed that up. You’ll soon realize at least half of them have just been assumptions and not facts.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Cancer, your wellness sector, paving the way for a self-care-filled weekend. Emotional wellness connects your mind, body and spirit to each other, and with Mars speaking to the Moon, you're ready to change what isn't working. You may have a deeper understanding of what distractions should be removed, inhibiting your growth. You can add solid structures and start building a support system to help you create more emotional stability and productivity in all areas of your life.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your tender heart softens when the Moon enters Cancer, a fellow water sign. Life and love can be complicated, thanks to Mars' relationship with the Moon this weekend. Grant yourself a little bit of grace if you need it. You might be a little more vulnerable in your relationships, which can increase a sense of intimacy you didn’t realize you’d been craving. What barriers are around your heart that are blocking you from moving closer to those whom you feel you can genuinely trust?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer based in London with interests in mysticism, film and the arts. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.