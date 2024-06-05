Horoscope For June 6 — The New Moon In Gemini Is Here

On Thursday, we experience a New Moon in the sign of the twins. Here's how Gemini season begins to ramp up and encourage change for each zodiac sign's daily horoscope.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 6

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, the New Moon in Gemini lights up your house of communication, siblings and short-distance travel. Take a trip to a different city; you’re probably itching to feel inspired in some way. Go solo or take a sibling with you for some much-needed bonding time. Even if you’ve lived in the same area for decades, there’s always a little secret place right under your nose that you haven't seen.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your finances and how to make money will be firmly on your mind. The New Moon in Gemini may give you some new ideas on how to increase your income, potentially through collaborations with others. Even though you’re incredibly ambitious, remember you can go further with a business partner by your side.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the New Moon in Gemini lands in your home sign, you’ll be stepping into a whole new personal reinvention. There are so many different sides to you and even more to explore. If you’ve ignored your more sensual side, tap into that. Or, if you haven’t signed up for a new course lately, this is the omen you’ve been waiting for.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your subconscious is like Pandora's box—you never know what you’re going to find. The New Moon in Gemini may send you some soul messages in your dreams that could spark thoughts about a potential pivot. This pivot can make you feel more creative, free, and alive. Don’t be afraid to choose the opposite of what you’re used to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon in Gemini lands in your house of community. What does your version of the Taylor Swift girl gang look like? This is also a great time to call in new friends, especially if you feel like you’ve outgrown existing connections. What are your friendship values, and how do you commit to showing those same values to those you love?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Take the new moon in Gemini in your zone of career to crystallize your ambitious dreams, chart new heroic career goals, and sign up to a leadership course to get you ready for world domination. You have what it takes, so don’t let your inner critic convince you otherwise. What are the key puzzle pieces in your career vision?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are being asked to break out of complacency and travel to unknown places that could give you a big dose of spiritual renewal. Traveling doesn’t have to be physical; it could be a philosophical book that cracks you open to new lines of thought. The area of your life where you feel most bored is due for a shake-up.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

One thing about you, Scorpio, is that you’re a truth teller. However, life may have been so busy recently that you haven’t had the time to address how you feel in the heart of your relationships. This New Moon can help you assess where your desires are and aren’t being met, giving your intimate relationships a chance for a decadent renewal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a chance to write a new storyline in the romantic department, as the New Moon in Gemini makes a new deal with Cupid on your behalf. So, what does your new vision board of love look like? Perhaps it means being the seducer instead of waiting to be seduced.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes we have to switch up our habits to get different results. The New Moon in Gemini falls into your house of health and work. What part of your working routine needs a systematic reboot? To work efficiently, you need to feel good from within, so make sure you tune into the rhythm of your bodily needs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

We know you don’t follow the status quo, and if you're creative, it’s time to dare to execute an idea that doesn’t fall into the mainstream. The New Moon in Gemini falls into your house of creativity, so you never know—you could start a whole new zeitgeist that the world didn’t know it needed. If it’s been a century since you’ve acted on your creative impulses, this is the hour to be brave.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Hey Pisces muses, as of today, not only is the New Moon in Gemini sitting at the base of your chart, the place of home and ancestors, but the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter are all setting up camp here too. You may randomly stumble upon a family history that could help you make sense of who you are and where you’ve come from. Do some digging, as a new texture of your family tree can emerge.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer based in London with interests in mysticism, film and the arts. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.