2 lucky zodiac signs experience abundance on June 3, 2024

Mercury enters the sign of Gemini on Monday, June 3, infusing our interactions with intellectually curious, adaptable, and communicative energy. The moon also enters Taurus, which will add practicality to how we process and convey our emotions throughout the day.

Mercury in Gemini heightens communication skills and intellectual pursuits. At the same time, the Moon in Taurus brings stability and a focus on material comforts. This combination fosters clear thinking and a pragmatic approach to problem-solving, encouraging you to ground your ideas in practicality and secure your plans with a steadfast commitment to achieving your goals.

1. Virgo

As the meticulous planner of the zodiac, Virgo, you excel at creating order and achieving success through all your hard work and efforts. With Mercury entering Gemini, influencing your career-oriented 10th house, and the moon transiting your expansive ninth house, the universe is poised to bring abundant blessings today.

Mercury, a.k.a. your ruling planet, will enter your tenth house of career, signalling the potential for favorable messages and support from authority figures to come your way. Whether it's a callback from a dream job or long-overdue recognition at work, this transit promises positive developments.

Today, your communication skills and networking prowess will be especially potent, enabling you to leave a lasting impression on those in positions of influence. Keep your eyes peeled for crucial emails, calls, or texts that might pop up — one might provide a significant career advancement.

2. Sagittarius

As the adventurous spirit of the zodiac, Sagittarius, your enthusiasm and optimism drive you toward exciting experiences and meaningful connections. With Mercury's influence on your partnership-oriented seventh house and career-focused 10th house, and with the moon in Taurus transiting your sixth house of routine, the universe is aligning to bring structure and harmony to your professional and personal relationships today.

Mercury, the planet of communication, will help to enhance your ability to build stronger connections with work colleagues, fostering smooth interactions and productive collaborations as you kick off the workweek. Meanwhile, the moon's influence in your sixth house will urge you to protect your peace and set boundaries. You might even feel a strong desire to curate a new routine full of healthier habits.

Today’s planetary backdrop may inspire you to change your daily routine in a way that your body will thank you for later. Or, a circumstance may come up that will cause you to reflect on the benefits of the healthy habits you've already created for yourself. You know that health is wealth, and today, you'll either plant new seeds of healthy habits or reap the benefits of the seeds you've already sown.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalism graduate from the University of Toronto and Centennial College whose work has been featured in Reader’s Digest and Best Health. She is currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.