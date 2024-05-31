5 Specific Zodiac Signs Will Have Wonderful Weekly Horoscopes From June 3 - 9

The energy this week is extra strong! We have three astrological transits to look out for, and if you align yourself with these planetary energies, you will experience a boost in your confidence and capabilities. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best weekly horoscopes under this influence. The rest of the zodiac signs are urged to hold strong, too.

We begin the week of June 3 - 9 with the first major astrological event on Monday, June 3: Mercury will leave Taurus to enter Gemini. That's excellent news for Aries, Cancer, Scorpio and Leo because Mercury rules Gemini and functions well in this sign. We look forward to improved communication and fun adventures for the next two weeks. People will be more talkative than usual and more inclined to befriend people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Mercury encourages us to be social butterflies!

Advertisement

On Thursday, June 6, a New Moon in Gemini turns wishes into manifestations. The moon's energy will be great for Sagittarius and Aquarius signs because it supports romantic life with the urge to keep things light, especially if you are solid friends with your soulmate.

Advertisement

We end the week on a big note with the third astrological transit: Mars entering Taurus on June 9. Mars is more sedate in this earth sign. Don't be surprised if you decide to slow down, too; allow things to unfold more relaxedly. Investments and businesses will thrive specifically for Aries, Taurus, and Leo, though. Let's focus on the five zodiac signs predicted to have the best weekly horoscopes starting June 3.

Five zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for June 3 - 9:

1. Aries

oneinchpunch, robertsrob from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to spend time with during the week: Leo & Other Aries

Advertisement

Best area to focus on: Strength training and physical endurance activities

Aries, the first half of this week will be powerful for you, thanks to Mercury entering Gemini! Karma has your back and will make sure anyone who has been an obstacle on your path or a thorn in your side moves. Be confident, and keep moving forward relentlessly. It's now or never.

You are encouraged to be more patient in the second half of the week when your ruling planet, Mars, enters Taurus. The big rush of energy you experience with Mercury will create a chain reaction, but you will want to exercise caution on where and how you use your time. Time-important projects after the New Moon in Gemini, if possible. It will be easier for you to see how efforts produce strong results. Stay receptive, and your blessings will come in with ease.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

oneinchpunch, robertsrob from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to spend time with during the week: Other Cancers

Best area to focus on: Fostering more peace and serenity in your daily life

Cancer, as Mercury enters Gemini, it creates an energy that urges you to be more observant and alert as you go about your daily life. Focusing on mindfulness will enable you to step back when necessary. Once Mars enters Taurus, you will know what pace to take to gather important information for projects and decision-making. This awareness can help you to move in a direction that's healthy for you and away from harmful dynamics.

Advertisement

You're ruled by the Moon, so when the new moon arrives, you will feel energetic and ready for fun. If you have a family gathering or party to attend, show up in style and be yourself around your loved ones and friends. Intriguing surprises and new possibilities await you on this path.

3. Scorpio

oneinchpunch, robertsrob from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to spend time with during the week: Capricorn

Best area to focus on: Meditation

Scorpio, the energy in the first half of the week for you has a steady quality to it, and Mercury entering Gemini can quicken the pace of life. As long as you trust your instincts, you will not go wrong. This also means you must not ignore red flags, even if they appear insignificant. No one can stop you from reaching your weekly goals unless you allow negative self-talk to sabotage your way.

The New Moon may bring a new opportunity or love your way. Be mindful as you engage with the Moon's energy to make good decisions when needed. With Mars entering Taurus at the end of the week, prioritize holistic practices like meditation, so you are anchored within yourself and have clarity of thought.

Advertisement

4. Pisces

oneinchpunch, robertsrob from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Best zodiac signs to spend time with during the week: Capricorn & Cancer

Best area to focus on: Psychic work

Pisces, the energy from Mercury in the first half of this week has a cautious feel for you. You will be fine if you don't ignore the signs and synchronicities around you. Trust your gut and the intuitive nudges you receive. The cosmic forces cannot guide you to what's right for you; away from that, it is not if you second-guess yourself and what you observe.

Advertisement

The New Moon and Mars can leave you with unanswered questions. Some situations can remain in the air right now. If you feel called to, tune into yourself and introspect. Deep insights await you on this path. Don't feel guilty about taking time out for yourself and away from socializing.

5. Leo

oneinchpunch, robertsrob from Getty Images Pro | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Intuitive clarity

Leo, the energy from Mercury in the first half of the week is powerful for you! Lean into your creative side, and you won't go wrong. Some people may not understand your vision and goal, but you should not get distracted by them. If you focus on creating a masterpiece, you will have a masterpiece in your possession by the end of the month (if not the week).

The second half of the week's new moon promises to be more sedate. Use the time to rest and relax. The path ahead will demand a lot from you, and Mars should help you charge up your batteries for it. Don't forget to spend quality time with your loved ones when you can.

Advertisement

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.