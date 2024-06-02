Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 3

The tarot horoscope for June 3 is here for all zodiac signs. Find out how the day's card reading provides helpful advice for your relationships, career, personal and professional life.

June 3 one-card tarot reading for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

In a new relationship or one with rocky waters, you may have to adjust your sensitivity and responses. You may not be able to react the same way as in a firm, more developed bond. This card serves as a reminder for awareness and a call for self-control to serve the greater peace!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You may not always have tangible control over what you walk through, Taurus. However, you can find peace in grounding yourself in yourself. Regulating your nervous system and finding ways to alleviate stress can be your focus this season. You may have heard deep breathing, journalling, and other mechanisms countless times but may not have fully applied them and felt the effects yourself. This card serves as a reminder that you have the power to create greater peace in your life and not grow comfortable with anxiety. It may also look like maintaining self-control in tough times.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, Gemini. You may experience distance from someone you love. This can be hard, but it can serve a purpose, reminding you of their importance in your life and how blessed you are to have them. You can lean into this love and share it with them when you are together again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You have to vet for yourself Cancer, which this card symbolizes. It can be tough to speak up, but standing in your morals can strengthen you. You can do this by setting boundaries and pointing out things that aren't okay.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Have grace with yourself if it takes time to implement the change you are motivated to create; you may be willing, but your brain is still operating off of the same old habits, and it takes time and practice to create new neural pathways. With this in mind, do your best to up consistently, focusing on your efforts and what is important to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Strengthening your intuition and gaining clarity in your life may not be a matter of having to grow the intuition itself but beginning to silence the voices that quiet it. Deep down, you know what you want, Virgo, and the answers can be found. It's the external voices or projections of what others are doing that can distract and mislead you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You may be interested in diving deeper into family and ancestry matters, Libra. This can be insightful, help you learn more about yourself, and maybe uncover similarities that have been passed down. Today is a great day to accomplish those things you've been meaning to look into.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

This card emphasizes the importance of quality time, Scorpio. Depending on your personal needs, this may be social or alone time; feel out where you are. It could also mean making the everyday moments you live richer instead of waiting for different conditions to be happy. How does realistically creating a fuller life in this moment look like to you, Scorpio?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

This card reveals your hard work is paying off, Sagittarius. If the promise hasn't been fulfilled for you yet, this can serve as a reminder its coming. You get out what you put in, and your consistency will come full circle.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Unhappiness in a current situation can be fuel for change, Capricorn. You may be unhappy because you need to assess the different aspects of your life and remove what's robbing you or because you realize something isn't right for you. You can become gravely unhappy when you realize you're operating in less than you desire and deserve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You may be at a crossroads, Aquarius, making a hard decision. Looking forward to the future and estimating how you think you'd feel in each scenario can guide you. One may sound nice, but you can notice how you ultimately feel about it in your core. Overall, lean into your intuition and trust your journey.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Patience is a virtue that may take time and work to form. Compassion, understanding and humility can be viable tools for attaining it. Understanding where people are coming from and the ability to just take a breath and wait can be essential.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.