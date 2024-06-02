Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For June 3 — Mercury Enters Gemini

Bye-bye, Mercury in Taurus, and we say hello to Mercury in Gemini. On June 3, the planet that rules communication, data, computers, and local communities will transit through Gemini until June 17. Let's journal, write, and be extra communicative during this time. Socialize and go out with friends. This is a great time to start if you plan to participate in volunteerism this summer.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for June 3:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A two-week window of opportunity opens for you, enabling you to negotiate contracts involving business, your personal network, car or computer. Mercury enters Gemini, bringing focus and attention to your third solar house. Here, Mercury provides you with excellent communication skills and savvy thinking skills. Tedious tasks tend to be easier to manage when Mercury is in Gemini. Review contracts that are up for renewal, from alarm systems to appliances. Contact creditors to see if you can get an interest rate deduction and check for any recalls or warranty renewals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Success is an inside job, and when you can discover areas of your personality that still need a little work. Mercury enters Gemini, your solar house of personal values, and the dynamic nature of this speedy planet can create waves of awareness that are timely and necessary. This is a great time to start journaling. Keep a record of your feelings. Ask friends or a mentor to weigh in on your strengths and weaknesses. Set a SMART goal to measure how much you accomplish over the next two weeks.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters your sign, Gemini, where it rules, bringing an incredible time for you intellectually. Your communication skills get a boost. You can be an excellent speaker. If you have always wanted to start a podcast or create a YouTube or TikTok account, the next two weeks are perfect for laying down the foundation for your work. This is also a great day to meet with friends for stimulating conversations or enjoy quiet time pursuing books at your local library or book store.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The universe is constantly speaking, and your spiritual nature grows stronger when Mercury enters Gemini. You are more in tune with the energy around you. You can tap into higher vibrational frequencies and set a strong intention. Pay attention to your dreams. They can become more vivid. This is a great time to start meditating or try intermittent fasting. Check out a drop-in yoga class or consult a reiki master to open your chakras.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are open and receptive to learning from others, and when Mercury enters Gemini, you will enjoy social activities that create opportunities for intellectual conversations. Consider attending an open-public lecture on a fascinating topic at a local museum or public university. Buy a ticket to a professional conference and plan your itinerary. Seek out mingling or business-type get-togethers that allows you to mix business and fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your career can get a boost because of your excellent communication skills. Mercury enters Gemini, your solar house of work and social status. This is a great season of your life where you can elevate how others view you. Dress to impress. Plan your social interactions thoughtfully, and be overly prepared for meetings and brainstorming sessions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes, it's fun to debate a topic, and with the height of politics, if you want to chat about elections or things that involve decision-making at a high level. Now that Mercury enters Gemini, it's time to collaborate with whomever you are affiliated with and provide some support. Explore opportunities to volunteer or post thoughtful information on your social media regarding candidates you want to see elected into office.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can be a bit psychic, and when Mercury enters Gemini, your intuition grows powerfully. You may discover you can sense the energy of a room more clearly. You may even feel deeply in tune with friends and close family members. This is a great time to get a tarot card reading done by a professional tarotist or to schedule a natal chart interpretation with a certified astrologer. You can learn much about yourself — and others over the next two weeks. The more research you decide to do, the more your eyes will be opened.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Beautiful is in the eye of the beholder, and for you, when Mercury enters Gemini, you see the deep intellectual nature of your partner as a sight to behold. This is a wonderful time to get to know your significant other better. You will enjoy activities that allow you to unveil the intricacies of their thoughts and personality. Pay attention to your partner's body language and try to read between the lines to perceive what their needs are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get organized, Capricorn. Mercury enters Gemini, activating your daily routines sector, making this the perfect time to tackle the towers of files, paperwork or any clutter that's been an eyesore since the start of the year. Map out your strategy and research systems that work for others to see what may be helpful to you. Aim to improve your day-to-day flow so that as you work through things, you also give yourself more time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are a child at heart, so Mercury entering your solar house of fun and play is such an exciting time for you. It's a good time to do arts and crafts or learn a new dance. If you enjoy going to parties or social gatherings like food fairs or art shows, this is the time to participate and take plenty of photos to share with others on your favorite social media app.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't try to do more than you can handle. The universe can provide boundaries to help you do less and rest more. Mercury enters Gemini, your solar house of home and family. If you have been channeling a lot of energy into caring for the outside world, it's time to pull back and focus on your needs and wants. Schedule downtime. If you have time off, request a day or two to attend to your personal appointments and needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.