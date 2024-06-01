It's Sunday, and the cards have been pulled for each zodiac sign in astrology. With the Sun in Gemini, our minds are open and receptive to new information. With the Moon in Aries, we are intense and ready to take the world by storm.

Our main theme for Sunday is revealed by the Chariot tarot card. We may face challenges that leave us wanting to quit, but what we learn from this tarot card is endurance leads to victory. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign individually next.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for June 2

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Trickery won't get too far, Aries. If you (or someone else) intend to tell a lie or try any mischieve, things will be found out quickly. It's much better to tell the truth and avoid looking dishonest to others. Even unintentional mistruths find their way to the light, so if you are presenting for a meeting or have to give an answer, push feelings aside and work closely with facts.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

How will you know if you like something or not unless you try? You don't know if you have a creative side to you without first stretching your imagination to see where it goes. If you are invited to a craft show, dance or some other event where creatives will be, don't dismiss the opportunity. See what happens when you are in the middle of lively energy. You may enjoy it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

One thing everyone knows about you, Gemini, is that you're masterful at figuring things out, especially people. You have an incredible knack for sensing when someone is falling for you. It's in their eyes, and it looks as though this could be the start of a beautifully romantic relationship. Swoon!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You're not naturally impatient, but when you are ready to start something you want to do, do so as soon as possible. Today, you can push all your hot buttons. You see your life on hold and are eager to jump to the next chapter. Life can teach you something you need to know, even in the waiting moments. While being told to act patiently is no help, sit in your emotions to explore the final lesson you'll learn from this process. Learning a lesson you need today can help you to accelerate your time tomorrow.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Sharing is caring, Leo. The Universe loves it when you are generous with your belongings. You know that there is no reason to be a miser when others are in need. How you handle your material things falls into the realm of the Law of Attraction and abundance. You show that you trust that actions create circular energy. What you give reveals faith that your needs will always be met.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are full of many ideas, Virgo. However, in order for them to reach their wholeness, they may need to be adaptable or receptive to change. This card advises nurturing them and being tentative to creative flows.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You may be coming out of a storm and realize it wasn't meant to break you; it was meant to build you up. Because, at the moment, oftentimes, the rain feels uncomfortable and like a punishment. However, it can be a crucial step in producing abundantly for more. So when the waves in your life come, and they will, you may shift your perspective and lean into what it is trying to teach you instead of walking with total dread.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

Cultivating a renewed spirit can cause you to enter a new phase, even if nothing tangibly around you has changed. External circumstances (things we cannot control) can be highly valued; however, what we can do may be of equivalent value. During this time, be mindful of your thoughts and what they nurture: peace or worry.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Your need for preparation can show prudence, Sagittarius. However, to make things happen, sometimes you must act with fear and some feelings of unreadiness present. You may have done all you could to prepare but still feel unready because you are entering new ground. But trust that you have all you need and will learn greatly along the way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You may be entering a new season or making a pivotal choice, Capricorn, like deciding to become a mother! This is new and exciting, and you are equipped with all you need. Additionally, this is a great time to ponder how to show others more love. You might feel led to positively impact the strangers you encounter or family you interact with daily.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are bold and courageous, Aquarius! During this time, your aspirations can fuel your goals and dreams. Looking to those you admire can motivate or build confidence within you. Additionally, seeing yourself not only as what you are now, but as all you can be. With all this in mind, you are ready to tackle a new project.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Recovery is possible for you, Pisces. This card symbolizes letting go of the emotional burdens you have been carrying. To make your way past them, you may need to face the giants you've been afraid to. Lean into what your feelings are communicating, and correct what lies are within them. Peace belongs to you, Pisces!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.